Maharashtra lockdown: These districts have announced fresh curbs amid Covid-19 spike

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday reiterated that he is not in favour of imposing a statewide lockdown, but he has not ruled out the imposition of restrictions in some places if the situation does not improve soon. The chief minister has already asked the district administrations to take local steps to curb the Covid-19 spread, which is being seen as the second wave of Covid-19 in the state.

Several districts have already shut educational institutes, imposed night curfew. Yavatmal, Amravati, Akola observed lockdowns in February itself. In March, however, the surge has taken a worrying turn.

Here are the list of districts which are/will be under lockdown in March

Nagpur

From March 15, Nagpur will go under a struct lockdown for a week till March 21. Apart from emergency services, government offices have been allowed to function at 25 per cent capacity. Everything else will remain closed.

Thane

A lockdown was announced at 16 hotspots under Thane Municipal corporation from March 9 to March 31. The areas under this order included Witwa, Ainagar, Suryanagar, Kharegaon area, while Chendni Koliwara, Wagle and Srinagar. Under Circle two, the hotspots are Lodha Amara, Hiranandani Estate, Hiranandani Meadows Housing Complex and Lokmanya. Savarkarnagar Ward Committee Area hotspots are at Dostanagar, Shivai Nagar, Chorus Tower, Kolabad and Rustomji Vrindavan.

But later, the civic body backtracked from strict lockdown and said there will be a few curbs at these places.

Nashik

Nashik has imposed a few restrictions as cases are soaring in the district. But the authorities have maintained that this is not a lockdown.

> Shops and establishments, apart from those engaged in essential services, will be closed from 7pm to 7am.

> Places of worship will remain open from 7am to 7pm and remain closed during weekends

> Schools, colleges and coaching classes in Nashik, Malegaon, Niphad and Nandgaon will remain closed from March 10 till further orders, PTI reported.

> No new marriage functions will get permit. Those which have already been permitted can take place till March 15.

Aurangabad

The district is under partial lockdown from March 11 to April 4.

On Thursday, the administration announced that monuments and heritage sites like Ajanta and Ellora Caves, Bibi Ka Maqbara and Daultabad Fort will remain closed till April 4.

Markets will remain closed on weekends, but essential services are allowed.

No marriage ceremonies will be held in this time period.

Malls and cinema halls will remain shut on weekends.

Jalgaon

Jalgaon is observing Janata Curfew from March 11, which will continue till March 15. Emergency services are exempt from Janata curfew.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has tightened surveillance. Night clubs, sea beaches, the gateway of India in Mumbai might be closed down, Mumbai guardian minister Aslam Shaikh said earlier. In all over Maharashtra, 24X7 vaccination has been allowed.

(With agency inputs)