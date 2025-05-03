Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra man shuns band, baaja, uses wedding funds to build farm road

PTI |
May 03, 2025 08:53 PM IST

A postgraduate in Agriculture, the man said they marked the occasion by planting around 90 saplings instead of accepting traditional gifts from relatives.

A young man from Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district set aside lavish ceremonies at his wedding and instead used the funds collected to build a road to help people from his village access their farmland.

The man said people spend money on gifts like appliances, utensils and furniture, but they asked their guests not to get any such things for them.(Pixabay/Representative)
The man said people spend money on gifts like appliances, utensils and furniture, but they asked their guests not to get any such things for them.(Pixabay/Representative)

Shrikant Ekude of Susa village in Warora tehsil married Anjali on April 28 in a simple affair inspired by the ‘Satyashodhak’ model advocated by social reformer Jyotirao Phule.

A postgraduate in Agriculture, Shrikant said they marked the occasion by planting around 90 saplings instead of accepting traditional gifts from relatives.

Shrikant said that when his wedding plans were being made, he requested that the traditional way of spending money on ceremonies and feasts be avoided.

After convincing his family members and guests, he collected the 50,000, and used it to build a nearly 600-metre road to enable residents of his village to reach their fields without much difficulty.

“The path from our village to the fields would become very bad during the monsoon. It was nearly impossible for people to access their agricultural fields. With the help of locals and the gram panchayat, we built the road,” said Shrikant.

He said people spend money on gifts like appliances, utensils and furniture, but they asked their guests not to get any such things for them.

“We raised funds to get saplings in Susa village, where 36 different types of fruit trees were planted,” said Shrikant.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Maharashtra man shuns band, baaja, uses wedding funds to build farm road
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 03, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On