Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra: Massive fire at a factory leaves 8 dead in Solapur

PTI |
May 18, 2025 07:21 PM IST

The deceased individuals include the factory owner, Haji Usman Hasanbhai Mansuri,  and three members of his family.

Eight persons, including three women and a child, were killed in a massive fire at a factory in Maharashtra's Solapur district on Sunday, officials said.

Due to the intensity of the blaze, it took five to six hours for Fire Brigade personnel to control the raging flames. (Representative image)(Pexels)
Due to the intensity of the blaze, it took five to six hours for Fire Brigade personnel to control the raging flames. (Representative image)(Pexels)

Prima facie, a short in the circuit triggered the blaze around 3:45 am at Central Textile Mills situated on the Akkalkot Road in Solapur MIDC, around 400 km from Mumbai.

The deceased individuals include the factory owner, identified as Haji Usman Hasanbhai Mansuri, three members of his family including his one-and-a-half-year old grandson, and four workers.

An official said the deceased individuals included three women.

Due to the intensity of the blaze, it took five to six hours for Fire Brigade personnel to control the raging flames.

Fire fighting operations are underway at the spot, he added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Maharashtra: Massive fire at a factory leaves 8 dead in Solapur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On