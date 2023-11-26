Maharashtra ministers pay floral tribute to martyrs in 26/11 terror attacks

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday paid floral tributes to the bravehearts at Martyrs' Memorial, located on the premises of the Police Commissioner's Office on Saturday marking the 15th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde pays tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in 26/11 terror attacks. (File)

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais also paid tribute to the martyrs at the memorial.

The 2008 Mumbai attacks was the worst terror strike in India's history, lasting four days till November 29. Ten armed terrorists belonging to Pakistan terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) entered Mumbai via the Arabian Sea and unleashed mayhem by carrying out coordinated attacks in multiple locations across the financial capital of India.

At least 166 people were killed during these attacks, which included civilians, police personnel, and foreign citizens. More than 300 individuals were left wounded in the attacks. One of the terrorists Ajmal Amir Qasab was captured alive. He was hanged in Pune's Yerwada Jail in 2012.

Several Maharashtra ministers including Deepak Vasant Kesarkar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha, were also among those present at the commemoration event.

A total of 18 security personnel, including members of the state police and the elite National Security Guard (NSG), sacrificed their lives in the line of duty during the 26/11 attacks.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tribute through a post on X, formerly Twitter, and said, “My heartfelt tributes to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks. The nation will always remember the sacrifice of those security personnel who gave their lives in the line of duty.”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a post, “It is 15 years today since the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Our quest to bring those responsible for planning and executing these horrific acts to justice continues.”

Besides the Taj Hotel, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, the Leopold Cafe, the Nariman House and the Oberoi Trident were other places where the attacks took place.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said, “Tributes to the lives lost in the ghastly 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai. It was a Black Day in the history of India and bereaved families continue to suffer the loss. Gratitude to the police, security forces and all those who bravely fought the terrorists during the attacks.”

The official handle of the Bharatiya Janata party said, “India remembers the 26/11 attacks! The fallen are not forgotten. The perpetrators are not forgiven. In solemn remembrance, we strive for a world united against violence.”