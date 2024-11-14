Menu Explore
Maharashtra: Narrow escape for pregnant woman as ambulance explodes in Jalgaon | Video

ByHT News Desk
Nov 14, 2024 06:28 AM IST

The incident happened on a national highway near Jalgaon's Dadawadi. The windows of nearby houses were reportedly shattered due to the explosion's impact.

A pregnant woman and her family had a narrow escape in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Wednesday when an ambulance caught fire and led to a vast explosion minutes later, NDTV reported.

A screengrab of the incident shows people running to save their lives after the ambulance exploded.(@JamilKhabir396/X)
A screengrab of the incident shows people running to save their lives after the ambulance exploded.(@JamilKhabir396/X)

The windows of nearby houses were also reportedly shattered due to the explosion's impact. None were reportedly hurt or injured in the incident. The video of the explosion has been going viral online.

The incident happened on a national highway near Jalgaon's Dadawadi area. The ambulance was ferrying the pregnant woman and her family to Jalgaon district hospital from Erandol government hospital.

Read complete coverage of Maharashtra assembly election here

The ambulance driver spotted smoke emanating from his vehicle engine and disembarked immediately. He also asked his passengers to do the same and alerted people nearby to stay away from the vehicle. Minutes after the entire vehicle caught fire, it spread to the ambulance oxygen tank and led to a vast explosion. The loud bang of the explosion could be heard in the video.

Ambulance explodes in UP

A similar incident was reported in Pratapgrah district of Uttar Pradesh last month, reported The Times of India. An ambulance parked near a petrol pump caught fire, leading to a sudden explosion minutes later.

The driver, Vivek Gupta, spotted a sudden smoke from his vehicle and quit it through the back door as he could not find the reason for the sudden smoke. Gupta tried dousing the fire with the help of petrol pump employees but was unsuccessful.

Also read: Ludhiana: Year after pregnant woman’s death, pvt hospital’s owner booked for negligence

The fire quickly spread to the ambulance's oxygen tank and led to a sudden explosion. The incident left one passerby, identified as Amar Jaiswal (20), injured, who was later admitted to a nearby hospital.

Police said the ambulance was not attached to any hospital and was brought from Delhi to be operated as a private ambulance service.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
