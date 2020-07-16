Number of Covid-19 recoveries in Maharashtra crosses 1.5 lakh

mumbai

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 12:18 IST

Maharashtra saw a glimmer of hope on Wednesday, as the number of recovered coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients crossed the 1.5-lakh mark at 1,52,613, who have been discharged from various hospitals and sent home to date.

Over 61,000 Covid-19 patients have recovered from their viral infection in the past 15 days and 3,606 were discharged on Wednesday itself.

However, Maharashtra’s recovery rate at 55.39% is still lower than the national rate at 63.24%.

Similarly, the state’s mortality rate, as per a report released by the medical education and drugs department, is also 4%, as compared to the national average of 2.6%.

On Wednesday, the state recorded 7,975 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, the second-highest single-day spike, as the tally climbed to 2,75,640.

State officials, however, exuded confidence that the situation could improve over the next few weeks, if smaller towns and rural areas could rein in the viral outbreak.

“The flattening of the curve could be achieved by end-August,” a state official told HT.

In the last few days, the number of Covid-19 positive cases in Mumbai, which had emerged as the epicentre of the viral outbreak in Maharashtra, has been on the wane.

The densely populated Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) contributed to the lion’s share to the daily spike in Covid-19 positive cases. Besides MMR and Pune district, Aurangabad, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Dhule, and, Solapur have seen an uptick in Covid-19 positive cases that have increased the state’s tally.

In an interview to HT on Wednesday, state environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray said that Maharashtra is looking at a cumulative bed capacity between 40,000 and 50,000 in MMR.

“In Mumbai, jumbo facilities have around 20,000 beds. Institutional beds in hospitals are around 8,000. Similarly, municipal commissioners in MMR are working overtime on ramping up the healthcare infrastructure. We have set models as far as chasing the virus, testing people, and quarantine facilities are concerned,” Thackeray said.