Maharashtra oath ceremony: Ambanis, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan among attendees of grand event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and celebrated cricketer Sachin Tendulkar were among the attendees of the grand swearing-in ceremony of the new government of Maharashtra, in which Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister for the third time. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt are among the attendees of Maharashtra oath ceremony.(ANI)

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Azad Maidan in Maharashtra's Mumbai and was attended by the who's who, including the above-mentioned figures along with others like Reliance Industries Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, who was accompanied by his son Anant. Aditya Birla group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla was also present.

The star-studded affair was also attended by Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt.

Devendra Fadnavis's wife, Amruta Fadnavis, was also at the oath ceremony of the new Maharashtra government.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP president JP Nadda, party leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan were some of the big politicians who reached the venue.

Fadnavis, Shinde switch roles in new Maha govt

After intense negotiations, the Maharashtra government officially assume charge from Thursday with Devendra Fadnavis taking oath as the chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar as one of his deputies along with Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, who is said to have agreed to take up the post after reluctance.

Voting for the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 took place on November 20 and results were declared on November 23.

Devendra Fadnavis had emerged as the frontrunner for the top post as the BJP alone secured 132 seats in the 288-member House. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Maharashtra, also known as ‘Mahayuti’, includes the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar camp of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

With its allies Shiv Sena and NCP, the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition secured a landslide victory, bagging 230 seats.