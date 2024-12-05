Devendra Fadnavis visits Sidhivinayak, Mumbadevi Temples ahead of taking oath as Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra chief minister-designate Devendra Fadnavis went on a temple spree ahead of his oath taking ceremony on Thursday. Maharashtra Chief Minister-designate Devendra Fadnavis visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on Thursday and sought blessings before the swearing-in ceremony.(PTI)

Taking to X, Fadnavis updated his followers as he visited Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Thursday morning.

Sharing the photos from the visit, the Chief Minister-to be wrote, “Took darshan and blessings of Shri Siddhivinayak before taking Oath as Maharashtra's Chief Minister. With a heart full of faith, prayed for our beloved State’s happiness, prosperity, and progress. May Bappa guide us with strength and wisdom on this path of responsibility and dedication!”

Fadnavis also visited the Mumbadevi Temple and shared a similar update from there.

“Feeling blessed to take darshan and blessings of Aai Mumbadevi. Offered my prayers at her feet for the well-being and growth of Mumbai and Maharashtra,” he wrote.

The BJP leader was also seen feeding the cows and taking their blessings.

Fadnavis was elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party on Wednesday in the presence of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who are party's observers, at the Vidhan Sadan.

Devendra Fadnavis staked claim to form the Mahayuti government

Devendra Fadnavis met governor CP Radhakrishnan, hours after his election as the BJP legislative party leader, to stake claim to form the government. He was accompanied by caretaker CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and NCP’s Ajit Pawar.

Speaking after the meeting, Fadnavis confirmed that the oath taking ceremony will be held on Thursday at Mumbai's Azad Maidan at 5:30 PM. Among the high profile attendees will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to sources, Shinde and Pawar will take the oath with Fadnavis as his deputies.

Fadnavis told the media that he has asked the outgoing CM to be a part of his cabinet and that he is confident that Shinde would heed his request. Some Shiv Sena leaders have put some pressure on Shinde to be the deputy CM, saying they won't take up ministries if he doesn't.