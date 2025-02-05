Maharashtra: Police seize 5 cr from dry cleaning shop; detain nine people in Bhandara

Police have detained nine persons, including a private bank manager, after ₹5 crore cash allegedly belonging to the bank was recovered from a dry cleaning shop in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, an official said. Representative image: Maharashtra police detain nine people after seizing ₹ 5 crore from a dry cleaning shop(PTI)

Some persons apparently lured the Axis Bank's branch manager to hand over ₹5 crore to them after promising to give him back ₹6 crore, Superintendent of Police Noorul Hasan told PTI on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, teams of the crime branch and anti-terrorism cell in coordination with the local police conducted a raid at the dry cleaning shop located at Indira Nagar in Tumsar area on Tuesday.

They seized ₹5 crore cash kept in a box at the shop, he said.

It took the police around two hours to count the cash with the help of machines.

"Prima facie, the manager took out the cash from the bank. We have informed senior officials of the Axis Bank and more information would be obtained once they come to Tumsar," Hasan said.

The bank manager and eight other persons were detained for questioning, he said.