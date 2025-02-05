Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra: Police seize 5 cr from dry cleaning shop; detain nine people in Bhandara

PTI |
Feb 05, 2025 11:06 AM IST

Teams of the crime branch, anti-terrorism cell and local police conducted a raid at the dry cleaning shop and seized ₹5 crore from a box

Police have detained nine persons, including a private bank manager, after 5 crore cash allegedly belonging to the bank was recovered from a dry cleaning shop in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, an official said.

Representative image: Maharashtra police detain nine people after seizing <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 crore from a dry cleaning shop(PTI)
Representative image: Maharashtra police detain nine people after seizing 5 crore from a dry cleaning shop(PTI)

Some persons apparently lured the Axis Bank's branch manager to hand over 5 crore to them after promising to give him back 6 crore, Superintendent of Police Noorul Hasan told PTI on Tuesday.

Also Read: Bengaluru Police arrests a thief who gifted 3 crore worth home to his girl friend: Reports

Acting on a tip-off, teams of the crime branch and anti-terrorism cell in coordination with the local police conducted a raid at the dry cleaning shop located at Indira Nagar in Tumsar area on Tuesday.

They seized 5 crore cash kept in a box at the shop, he said.

Also Read: Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests two in 2017 multi-crore bank fraud case

It took the police around two hours to count the cash with the help of machines.

Also Read: Police bust bike theft ring in Kharar

"Prima facie, the manager took out the cash from the bank. We have informed senior officials of the Axis Bank and more information would be obtained once they come to Tumsar," Hasan said.

The bank manager and eight other persons were detained for questioning, he said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Delhi Election 2025 at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Delhi Election 2025 at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On