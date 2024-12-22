Maharashtra portfolio allocation: Fadnavis keeps home | Full list of ministers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis allocated portfolios to his council of ministers on Saturday, more than two weeks after he took office. Fadnavis retained the Home Department while taking the Energy, Law and Judiciary, General Administration Department, and Information and Publicity departments. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses the press conference on the last day of the Winter Session of State Assembly, in the presence of State Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, at Vidhan Bhavan, in Nagpur on Saturday. (ANI)

Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde was allocated the Urban Development, Housing and Public Works Department (public enterprises).

NCP chief Ajit Pawar, another deputy chief minister, was allocated Finance and Planning, State Excise departments.

Here is the full list of ministers & their portfolios in Maharashtra

BJP ministers portfolios

Chandrashekhar Bawankule - Revenue

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil - Water Resources-Krishna and Godavari Valley Development Corporation

Chandrakant Patil - Higher and Technical Education, Parliamentary Affairs

Girish Mahajan - Water Resources- Vidarbha, Tapi, Konkan Development Corporation and Disaster Management

Ganesh Naik - Forests

Mangal Prabhat Lodha - Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation

Jaykumar Raval - Marketing and Protocol

Pankaja Munde - Environment and Climate Change, Animal Husbandry

Atul Save - OBC Welfare, Dairy Development and Renewable Energy

Ashok Uike - Tribal Development

Ashish Shelar - Cultural Affairs and Information Technology

Shivendrasinh Bhosale - Public Works

Jaykumar Gore: Rural Development and Panchayati Raj

Sanjay Savkare - Textiles

Nitesh Rane - Fisheries and Ports

Akash Fundkar - Labour

Madhuri Misal (Minister of State) - Urban Development, Transport, Social Justice, Medical Education, Minorities Development and Aukaf

Pankaj Bhoyar (Minister of State) - Home (Rural), Housing, School Education, Cooperation and Mining

Meghana Bordikar (Minister of State) - Public Health and Family Welfare, Water Supply and Sanitation, Energy, Women and Child Development, Public Works (Public Enterprises).

Shiv Sena ministers' portfolios

Gulabrao Patil - Water Supply and Sanitation

Dadaji Bhuse - School Education

Sanjay Rathod - Soil and Water Conservation

Uday Samant - Industries and Marathi language, Shambhuraj Desai - Tourism, Mining, Ex-servicemen Welfare

Sanjay Shirsat - Social Justice

Pratap Sarnaik - Transport

Bharat Gogawale - Employment Guarantee, Horticulture, Salt Pan Lands Development

Prakash Abitkar - Public Health and Family Welfare

Ashish Jaiswal (Minister of State) - Finance and Planning, Agriculture, Relief and Rehabilitation, Law and Judiciary and Labour

NCP ministers

Hasan Mushrif - Medical Education

Dhananjay Munde - Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection

Dattatrey Bharne - Sports ,Youth welfare and Minority Development and Aukaf

Aditi Tatkare - Women and Child Development

Manikrao Kokate - Agriculture

Narhari Zirwal - Food and Drug Administration, Special assistance

Makrand Patil - Relief and Rehabilitation

Babasaheb Patil - Cooperation

(With PTI inputs)