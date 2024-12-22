Maharashtra portfolio allocation: Fadnavis keeps home | Full list of ministers
The portfolio allocation of the Mahayuti cabinet was delayed owing to the tussle between the BJP and the Shiv Sena over the distribution of the key departments.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis allocated portfolios to his council of ministers on Saturday, more than two weeks after he took office. Fadnavis retained the Home Department while taking the Energy, Law and Judiciary, General Administration Department, and Information and Publicity departments.
Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde was allocated the Urban Development, Housing and Public Works Department (public enterprises).
NCP chief Ajit Pawar, another deputy chief minister, was allocated Finance and Planning, State Excise departments.
Here is the full list of ministers & their portfolios in Maharashtra
BJP ministers portfolios
Chandrashekhar Bawankule - Revenue
Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil - Water Resources-Krishna and Godavari Valley Development Corporation
Chandrakant Patil - Higher and Technical Education, Parliamentary Affairs
Girish Mahajan - Water Resources- Vidarbha, Tapi, Konkan Development Corporation and Disaster Management
Ganesh Naik - Forests
Mangal Prabhat Lodha - Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation
Jaykumar Raval - Marketing and Protocol
Pankaja Munde - Environment and Climate Change, Animal Husbandry
Atul Save - OBC Welfare, Dairy Development and Renewable Energy
Ashok Uike - Tribal Development
Ashish Shelar - Cultural Affairs and Information Technology
Shivendrasinh Bhosale - Public Works
Jaykumar Gore: Rural Development and Panchayati Raj
Sanjay Savkare - Textiles
Nitesh Rane - Fisheries and Ports
Akash Fundkar - Labour
Madhuri Misal (Minister of State) - Urban Development, Transport, Social Justice, Medical Education, Minorities Development and Aukaf
Pankaj Bhoyar (Minister of State) - Home (Rural), Housing, School Education, Cooperation and Mining
Meghana Bordikar (Minister of State) - Public Health and Family Welfare, Water Supply and Sanitation, Energy, Women and Child Development, Public Works (Public Enterprises).
Shiv Sena ministers' portfolios
Gulabrao Patil - Water Supply and Sanitation
Dadaji Bhuse - School Education
Sanjay Rathod - Soil and Water Conservation
Uday Samant - Industries and Marathi language, Shambhuraj Desai - Tourism, Mining, Ex-servicemen Welfare
Sanjay Shirsat - Social Justice
Pratap Sarnaik - Transport
Bharat Gogawale - Employment Guarantee, Horticulture, Salt Pan Lands Development
Prakash Abitkar - Public Health and Family Welfare
Ashish Jaiswal (Minister of State) - Finance and Planning, Agriculture, Relief and Rehabilitation, Law and Judiciary and Labour
NCP ministers
Hasan Mushrif - Medical Education
Dhananjay Munde - Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection
Dattatrey Bharne - Sports ,Youth welfare and Minority Development and Aukaf
Aditi Tatkare - Women and Child Development
Manikrao Kokate - Agriculture
Narhari Zirwal - Food and Drug Administration, Special assistance
Makrand Patil - Relief and Rehabilitation
Babasaheb Patil - Cooperation
(With PTI inputs)