Maharashtra records highest single-day Covid-19 cases, Mumbai’s tally crosses 10,000-mark

As per a projection by the central government (going by the doubling rate of 10 days), Mumbai could see around 29,000 Covid-19 cases by mid-May.

india Updated: May 07, 2020 10:40 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
A healthcare worker visits a slum in Dharavi in Mumbai as part of the medical screening operation on Wednesday.
A healthcare worker visits a slum in Dharavi in Mumbai as part of the medical screening operation on Wednesday.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

Maharashtra, already the worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, on Wednesday recorded 1,233 Covid-19 positive cases, highest in a single day, taking the state’s tally to 16,758. It also recorded 34 deaths on Wednesday, taking the toll to 651.

Mumbai, the worst hit city in the country, crossed 10,000-mark with a highest single-day jump of 769 Covid-19 infections. The total cases recorded in the city are 10,714.

Mumbai took 57 days to reach 10,000 cases. The city accounts for 63.93 per cent of the state’s total infections and 19.20 per cent of nationwide tally. The state government is focussing in strengthening medical infrastructure in view of a likely spike in the number of cases. As per a projection by the central government (going by the doubling rate of 10 days), Mumbai could see around 29,000 cases by mid-May.

Mumbai’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has made a projection of 75,000 cases by the end of May.

As many as 33 people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, 30 of them in Malegaon, on Wednesday, health officials said. The number of Covid-19 patients in the district reached 503, including 413 from Malegaon and 22 from Nashik city.

Malegaon in the district has emerged as one of the hotspots of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray interacted with central government agencies, including the Indian Army, Navy, Railways and Mumbai Port Trust on availability of hospitals in Mumbai, Pune and other cities “as part of preparedness”.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan has also expressed concerns as 34 of the 36 districts in Maharashtra have Covid-19 cases. He also spoke to Thackeray and assured all help to keep the number of cases in check.

Maharashtra has so far tested 1,90,879 samples, of which 1,73,838 have been tested negative. State health minister Rajesh Tope said that they are testing around 8,000 to 10,000 samples everyday.

