Maharashtra reports 328 Covid cases in 24 hours; active caseload at 4,667

ByManjiri Chitre
Apr 10, 2023 08:18 PM IST

A total of 247 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, with the recovery rate at 98.12 percent.

Maharashtra on Monday reported 328 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 79,97,130. The active caseload rose to 4,667. According to the state health bulletin, Mumbai has reported the highest number of cases with 228 infections, followed by 50 cases in Pune, 18 in Nagpur, 10 in Akola, eight in Latur, and five each in Nashik and Kolhapur.

The state witnessed one Covid-related death in the last 24 hours. The fatality rate in the state stands at 1.82 percent.

Meanwhile, a total of 247 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, with the recovery rate at 98.12 percent.

Earlier in the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) made the use of face masks mandatory for employees, patients, and visitors in all civic-run hospitals. The BMC in a release said that the step has been taken as a safety measure. It also appealed to citizens above 60 years of age to wear face masks as a precautionary measure though it is not mandatory for them.

This comes as the country is witnessing a spike in its daily Covid cases rapidly. On Monday, India saw a marginal increase in the daily infections at 5,880 compared to the previous day's 5,357 cases. According to the health ministry data, the active infections stood at 35,199.

maharashtra covid-19
