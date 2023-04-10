Home / India News / India logs 5,880 new Covid cases, active infections cross 35,000-mark

ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny
Apr 10, 2023 09:03 AM IST

On Sunday, a total of 5,357 new coronavirus infections were reported.

India on Monday recorded a marginal increase in the daily Covid-19 cases at 5,880 compared to the previous day. On Sunday, a total of 5,357 cases were reported. According to the health ministry data, the active infections stand at 35,199.

College students and NGO members distribute masks among children at a programme in a slum, in Jammu, on Sunday. (PTI)
A total of 44,196,318 people have recuperated so far with the recovery rate rising to 98.74 percent. Meanwhile, the country witnessed 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death tally to 53,09,79 deaths. The fatality rate stands at 1.19 percent.

India on Saturday reported 6,155 new Covid-19 cases, up from Friday's tally of 6,050 infections.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide inoculation drive.

With the rise in Covid-19 cases in India, the ministry of health has announced nationwide mock drills on Monday and Tuesday to assess hospital preparedness. Both public and private facilities are set to take part in the drills. Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a meeting on Friday directed states to ramp up genome testing.

On Sunday, Delhi's daily Covid tally climbed to 699, reported news agency ANI citing government data, according to which the total number of cases in the national capital was at 2,014,637. In the past 24 hours, the city logged as many as four related fatalities, with the overall death count rising to 26,540, as per the data.

