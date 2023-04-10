Home / India News / Covid-19 mock drills Live: States to check hospital preparedness from today
Covid-19 mock drills Live: States to check hospital preparedness from today

Updated on Apr 10, 2023 08:36 AM IST

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting Friday to ask states to monitor the mock drills at hospitals in their respective regions.

As Covid-19 cases surge in India, the ministry of health has announced nationwide mock drills on Monday and Tuesday to assess hospital preparedness. Both public and private facilities are set to take part in the drills.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit AIIMS, Jhajjar on Monday  to oversee the mock drill, officials said on Sunday.

Mandaviya held a meeting Friday to  ask state health ministers to monitor the mock drills in their state hospitals. State and district health departments have also been urged to analyse the ability to tackle the rise in coronavirus infections.

In the virtual meeting, Mandaviya also emphasised on the need to identify emergency hotspots by checking trends of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases, increasing testing and vaccination, and ensuring readiness of hospital infrastructure.

Besides enhancing genome sequencing, 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate’ and Covid-Appropriate Behaviour' continue to remain the response strategy.

Currently the World Health Organisation (WHO) is closely tracking a variant of interest (VOI), XBB.1.5, and six other variants are under monitoring (BQ.1, BA.2.75, CH.1.1, XBB, XBF and XBB.1.16).

States and union territories were also requested to immediately increase the rate of testing from 100 tests per million as of the week ending April 7. 

Covid infections in the country have seen an upward trend in the past few days, with the daily fresh infections at 2,994 on April 1, 3,824 on April 2, 3,641 on April 3, 3,038 on April 4, 4,435 on April 5, 5,335 on April 6 and 6,050 on April 7 and 6155 on April 8.

The overall active cases currently stand at 32,814, as of Sunday, with the daily positivity rate at 3.39 per cent, the Health Ministry stated in its release.

  • Apr 10, 2023 08:25 AM IST

    Maha sees 788 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday

    Maharashtra on Sunday reported 788 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality, as per state health department data. On Saturday, the state witnessed a 41% drop in the number of Covid-19 cases. The state logged 542 new cases with 1 casualty; out of which, the city recorded 207 new cases. Read more

  • Apr 10, 2023 08:01 AM IST

    Delhi positivity rate at 21.15% on Sunday

    On Sunday, Delhi's daily Covid tally climbed to 699, reported news agency ANI citing the Delhi government's data, according to which the total number of cases in the national capital was at 2,014,637. Read more

  • Apr 10, 2023 07:52 AM IST

    Masks are back in these states/UTs amid spike in Covid cases 

    Kerala, Haryana and Puducherry have made face masks mandatory with certain conditions owing to the rise in number of Covid-19 cases. Read more

  • Apr 10, 2023 07:44 AM IST

    On Sunday, India logged 5,357 new Covid cases

    A total of 5,357 fresh Covid-19 infections were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours marking a slight decrease from Saturday's count of 6,155 cases, the Union Health Ministry stated in a bulletin on Sunday. Read more

  • Apr 10, 2023 07:37 AM IST

    Mandaviya to visit AIIMS, Jhajjar

    Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit AIIMS, Jhajjar on Monday  to oversee the mock drill,

