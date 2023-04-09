Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi logs 699 fresh Covid cases, 4 deaths; positivity rate at 21.15%

Delhi logs 699 fresh Covid cases, 4 deaths; positivity rate at 21.15%

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 09, 2023 09:23 PM IST

A day ago, the city saw as many as 535 fresh infections, and 733 on April 7, the highest in more than seven months.

On Sunday, Delhi's daily Covid tally climbed to 699, reported news agency ANI citing the Delhi government's data, according to which the total number of cases in the national capital was at 2,014,637. Also, in the past 24 hours, the city logged as many as four related fatalities, with the overall death count rising to 26,540, as per the data.

A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 testing amid a recent surge in the Coronavirus case, at the Railway Station, in Bikaner on Wednesday. (ANI/Used only for representation)
A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 testing amid a recent surge in the Coronavirus case, at the Railway Station, in Bikaner on Wednesday. (ANI/Used only for representation)

The positivity rate, meanwhile, was recorded at 21.15%, with as many as 3,305 tests conducted in the past 24 hours. In the same period, 467 people recovered from Covid or were discharged, taking the total recovery count to 1,985,637.

The number of active patients, on the other hand, stood at 2,460. Recoveries, deaths and active cases account for 98.56%, 1.32%, and 1.32% of the overall infection tally.

More than 3,000 cases in one week

On April 8, Delhi added 535 fresh Covid infections to its tally, and 733 on April 7, in what was the highest single-day rise in months. In fact, in a 7-day period from March 30 to April 6, the city reported more than 3,000 (3,069) infections in total.

In recent days, daily Covid cases have been on the rise across the country. A few states have brought back the mask mandate, and on April 10 and 11, mock drills will be held in hospitals to check their preparedness.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
coronavirus covid-19
coronavirus covid-19
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out