Delhi sees over 3,000 Covid cases in a week, 121% jump in active tally

Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in India, Delhi recorded more than 3,000 new infections during the past week. According to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government, the national capital recorded a 121% increase in active cases from March 30 to April 6. On Saturday, Delhi reported 535 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 23.05%. (HT File)

On Saturday, Delhi reported 535 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 23.05%, as per the data shared by the city government's health department. It logged 733 Covid cases -the highest in more than seven months - on Friday with a positivity rate of 19.93%, reported news agency ANI.

In August 2022, 620 Covid cases were recorded in the capital.

Between March 30 and April 6 this year, six deaths were reported with three on April 3. On April 5, with 509 new infections, the positivity rate stood at 26.54% - the highest in over last 15 months. In January 2022, the national capital had breached the 30% positivity rate mark.

On March 30 this year, 295 Covid cases and no deaths were reported, and the positivity rate stood at 12.48%. Two days later, the cases spiked as 416 new infections were reported on April 1.

During the following days, the cases surged as on April 2 - 429, April 4 - 521, and April 5 - 509 Covid infections were recorded. From March 30 to April 6, a total of 3,069 Covid cases were logged. Citing experts, Live Hindustan reported that the XBB 1.16 variant of the coronavirus is responsible for the recent spike in cases. However, there is no increase so far in the number of people being hospitalised due to the disease.

Addressing reporters after chairing a review meeting on the Covid situation, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal last week had said there was no need to worry for now and that the city government was taking all required steps.

The number of fresh cases had dropped to zero on January 16, the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.