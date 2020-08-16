e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tall nears 6-lakh mark, death toll crosses 20,000

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tall nears 6-lakh mark, death toll crosses 20,000

The death toll in the Covid-19 pandemic crossed the 20,000 mark in Maharashtra with 288 casualties on Sunday.

india Updated: Aug 16, 2020 21:49 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Health care staff collect swab sample of residents of Omkar SRA at Malad (E) as part of Covid-19 tests in Mumbai on Sunday,.
Health care staff collect swab sample of residents of Omkar SRA at Malad (E) as part of Covid-19 tests in Mumbai on Sunday,.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

Maharashtra reported 11,111 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday to take its tally to 5,95,865 while the death toll crossed the 20,000 mark, the state health department said.

Among Sunday’s new cases, 1,010 were from Mumbai which now has a tally of 128,726.

There were 288 casualties on Sunday taking the death toll in the state to 20,037. Forty-seven of the casualties were in Mumbai where the death toll has climbed to 7,133.

At the current rate of growth, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally is expected to cross the 6 lakh mark on Monday,

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.

On July 29, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally stood at 4,00,651. The state added one lakh new cases in 10 days to cross the 5 lakh mark on August 8.

The Maharashtra government has so far carried out 31,62,740 tests. The state now has 1,58,395 active cases while 4,17,123 people have recovered from Coid-19 including 8,837 who were released from hospitals on Sunday.

On Saturday, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said the process of lifting the lockdown in the state would be done in a stepwise manner because the threat of Covid-19 still persists.

Last month, the Maharashtra government had extended the lockdown in the state till August 31.

tags
top news
‘Tool to kill viruses, 10 screens’: Parliament readies for monsoon session
‘Tool to kill viruses, 10 screens’: Parliament readies for monsoon session
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
4G internet services to be restored in two J-K districts after more than a year
4G internet services to be restored in two J-K districts after more than a year
Not aware, says minister after Nitish Kumar sacks him from cabinet, party
Not aware, says minister after Nitish Kumar sacks him from cabinet, party
‘Anguished by his passing away’: PM Modi condoles Chetan Chauhan’s demise
‘Anguished by his passing away’: PM Modi condoles Chetan Chauhan’s demise
Ravi Shankar Prasad has a counter question for Rahul Gandhi on Facebook row
Ravi Shankar Prasad has a counter question for Rahul Gandhi on Facebook row
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tall nears 6-lakh mark, death toll crosses 20,000
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tall nears 6-lakh mark, death toll crosses 20,000
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In