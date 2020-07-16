e-paper
Home / India News / Maharashtra’s Covid tally reaches 284,281 with 8,641 new cases

Maharashtra’s Covid tally reaches 284,281 with 8,641 new cases

Maharashtra has seen over 11,000 deaths of Covid patients so far.

india Updated: Jul 16, 2020 21:44 IST
hindustanatimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BMC had recently claimed that the number of active case in Mumbai are coming down.
BMC had recently claimed that the number of active case in Mumbai are coming down.(AFP Photo)
         

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 8,641 new cases of Coved 19 disease and 266 casualties over the past 24 hours in another instance of high daily spike in coronavirus cases pushing the state’s overall tally to 284,281 including 11,194 deaths, according to the data released by the state health department.

Mumbai’s fresh daily spike of 1,498 new cases and 56 deaths reported over the past 24 hours also continues to be on the higher side, taking the total number of infections in the metropolis to 97,751, including 5,520 fatalities owing to the disease.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

More than half of Maharashtra’s total positive cases have recovered so far. On Thursday, 5,527 people were discharged from hospitals taking the total recoveries to 158,140. The state currently has 23,694 active cases. 1,446,386 people have been tested so far in the state.

Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus infected population in India. Country’s combined tall of Coved-19 cases has reached 9.68 lakh including 3,31,146 active cases-- a third of total infections.

Also Read: Ex-Maharashtra SEC chief dies of Covid-19

The Central government has highlighted “a steady dip” in the number of active cases, from around 45 per cent in mid-June to around 34.18 per cent as of now.

