Maharashtra sees over 2,000 Covid-19 cases every day for last 37 days

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 12:10 IST

A surge in Covid-19 cases is posing a challenge to the Maharashtra government, with officials expecting a peak in numbers by next month.

The state has recorded an average of more than 2,000 cases daily for the last 37 days in a row. This period included 13 days when the number of fresh cases crossed the 3,000-mark.

The total cases have already touched 135,796, while 6,283 deaths have been recorded so far. Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus infections across the country.

In the past 37 days since May 17, the state has reported 105,242 cases and 4,04, deaths, according to data released by the state health department.

On an average, Maharashtra is recording 2,844 cases per day. On May 17, the state recorded 2,347 cases, crossing the 2,000-mark for the first time.

On Monday, it reported 3,721 cases and 113 deaths.

The highest single day spike was registered on June 21 with 3,870 cases.

State chief secretary Ajoy Mehta said on Monday the situation is in under control and the rise in numbers is static. “I can say the situation of Maharashtra is in control. After relaxations were allowed, fresh cases did rise, but by and large, they are static in nature. I don’t think they will increase until more relaxations are allowed,” Mehta told Marathi news channel ABPMajha.

Another issue of concern for the state government is the percentage of patients succumbing to the epidemic or the rising case fatality rate (CFR), which reached 4.67% on Sunday. About 45.59% of the total deaths in the country are registered in Maharashtra alone.

By the end of May, the state had successfully brought down the CFR to 3.26% from 7.41% (with 148 deaths) on April 13. But it has started rising again.

“Our CFR is increasing, but a lot of work is silently going on to control it. Clear instructions have been issued to admit patients immediately if any symptoms are found. If patients are admitted early, then the treatment can be started in the golden hour and he or she can be saved from slipping into a serious condition. Our task force of expert doctors is updating the line of treatment on a regular basis and very soon CFR will come down,” Mehta said.

Last week, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, during a review meeting, ordered the creation of task forces comprising experts and senior doctors in all districts and divisions to bring down the CFR.

The highest single day toll of 186 deaths was recorded on June 21. According to the state government, barring Mumbai, reconciliation of figures for deaths in all districts and municipal corporations has been completed.

The recovery rate reached 49.86% after 1,962 patients recovered on Monday. The total number of recovered patients in the state is 67,706.

On June 16, the state’s recovery rate was 50.99%.

The health department said it has conducted 787,419 tests at public and private facilities across Maharashtra till Monday. Of them, 651,623 people tested negative. This means 17.2% of the total samples tested positive.