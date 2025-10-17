Maharashtra: Six women dancers attempt suicide at correctional home in Kolhapur

Pune: Six women dancers allegedly attempted suicide on Friday morning at a correctional home in the Katyayani area of Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, police said. The police are probing the exact reason behind the extreme step. (Representative photo)

The women had reportedly slit their wrists inside the facility. “Six women dancers from the correctional home attempted suicide by slitting their wrists. They have been admitted to Chhatrapati Pramila Raje (CPR) Hospital in Kolhapur for treatment, and an investigation is underway,” additional superintendent of police of Kolhapur B. Dheeraj Kumar said.

The police are probing the exact reason behind the extreme step.

The women were taken into custody following police raids on a resort suspected of hosting obscene dance performances and prostitution activities, a police officer requesting anonymity said.

A local court had ordered that they stay at the women’s correctional home till further investigation.

The women had been lodged at the facility for the past two months. “Their repeated bail applications were reportedly rejected, and it is suspected that frustration over their prolonged confinement may have led them to attempt suicide,” the officer added.

