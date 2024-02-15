 Maharashtra Speaker rejects pleas to disqualify NCP MLAs of Ajit Pawar faction | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Maharashtra Speaker rejects pleas to disqualify NCP MLAs of Ajit Pawar faction

Maharashtra Speaker rejects pleas to disqualify NCP MLAs of Ajit Pawar faction

ByHT News Desk
Feb 15, 2024 05:24 PM IST

Maharashtra Speaker rejects plea to disqualify MLAs of Ajit Pawar faction

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Thursday dismissed the petitions to disqualify MLAs belonging to Ajit Pawar's faction after ruling it as the real Nationalist Congress Party.

NCP founder-leader Sharad Pawar and nephew Ajit Pawar (left).
NCP founder-leader Sharad Pawar and nephew Ajit Pawar (left).

Delivering a verdict on the disqualification petitions filed by the two factions within the NCP against each other, the Speaker said that Ajit Pawar's faction substantially outnumbered the Sharad Pawar faction in the state legislature.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“I hold that the Ajit Pawar faction enjoys an overwhelming majority within the NCP,” Narwekar declared.

The Speaker ruled that the actions and statements of Ajit Pawar's faction between June 30 and July 2 last year were not acts of defection but intra-party dissent.

Narwekar said that the provision of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India, which deals with the disqualification of legislators on grounds of defection, should not be used to silence the members or to crush the opposition.

That would be a complete abuse of the law and contrary to the contention of the law, he said.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission of India ruled that the faction led by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar will inherit the NCP’s name and its clock symbol, dealing a blow to party patriarch Sharad Pawar just months ahead of general elections.

“This commission holds that the faction led by the petitioner, Ajit Anantrao Pawar, is the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and is entitled to use its name and reserved symbol ‘clock’ for the purposes of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968,” the 140-page order said.

Watch an interesting conversation with Indian politician & former Union Minister of State, Milind Deora. HT’s senior journalist Kumkum Chadha talks to him about his life in politics & beyond. Watch Now!

Get Updates on India News, Farmers Protest Live , Bharat Bandh alongwith the Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On