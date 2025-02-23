Maharashtra: Teen allegedly drugged and raped by boyfriend at boyfriend party

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly drugged and raped by her boyfriend at a birthday party in Maharashtra's Palghar district, PTI reported on Sunday, citing the police. The incident took place on the evening of January 2. (File)

The complainant alleged that the accused took her to the birthday party of a common friend on the evening of January 2 and offered her cake and drinks laced with sedatives.

An official said that after the teen was unconscious, she was allegedly raped by the accused in the bedroom of their friend's house.

The girl recently found out that she was pregnant due to the assault and filed a complaint, according to PTI.

Based on the girl's complaint, the Virar police have registered a case against the accused.

The accused has been booked under sections 123 (causing hurt using poison, etc. with intent to commit an offence) and 65(1) (rape of woman under 16 years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The official said that a probe in the case is underway and no arrest has been made.

In a separate case, the Thane police has registered a case against a man for allegedly raping a woman multiple times under the garb of false promises to help her get roles in the film industry.

The police also booked three more people - a woman, her husband and their daughter - on charges of threatening and blackmailing the 34-year-old victim.

The victim, who belongs to a scheduled caste and resides in the Majiwada area of Thane, was approached by the accused woman three years ago with a proposition to introduce her to high-profile contacts within the film industry.