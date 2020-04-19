e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Maharashtra to impose lockdown at Aurangabad jail, 5 other prisons: Deshmukh

Maharashtra to impose lockdown at Aurangabad jail, 5 other prisons: Deshmukh

In an attempt to stop the Covid-19 infection from spreading inside the prisons of Maharashtra, which are already packed to capacity, a similar decision has been taken for five more jails in Maharashtra, Deshmukh added.

india Updated: Apr 19, 2020 16:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Arrangements for food and for the stay of police personnel will be made inside the jail complex, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said.
Arrangements for food and for the stay of police personnel will be made inside the jail complex, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said.(ANI PHOTO.)
         

The Maharashtra government has decided to implement lockdown at Aurangabad jail with proper arrangement for food and has directed police personnel to stay within the jail during the duration of the lockdown, state home minister Anil Deshmukh said on Sunday.

“Prisons in Maharashtra have more inmates than their actual capacity. So we have decided to implement lockdown at Aurangabad jail. Arrangements for food and for the stay of police personnel will be made inside the jail complex,” Deshmukh said.

The state government has also decided that no one will be allowed to come out or go inside the Aurangabad jail.

In an attempt to stop the Covid-19 infection from spreading inside the prisons of Maharashtra, which are already packed to capacity, a similar decision has been taken for five more jails in Maharashtra, Deshmukh added.

Earlier, this month, a city-based non-governmental organisation had moved the Bombay high court seeking speedy decongestion of prisons across Maharashtra, as ordered by the Supreme Court.

Taking cognizance of the threat created by the coronavirus pandemic, on March 23, the apex court had directed all states and union territories to decongest prisons to the maximum possible extent. The Supreme Court had ordered setting up of high-powered committees at state levels to determine the class or classes of prisoners who could be temporarily released from prisons in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The apex court said the states and union territories could release certain categories of prisoners, like undertrials facing charges of offences punishable with imprisonment for up to seven years or prisoners convicted for similar offences.

Maharashtra, which has been the worst-hit in the Covid-19 pandemic, leads in terms of the number of active cases of Covid-19, according to Union health ministry data. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases.

The number of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra has already crossed the 3000 mark.

tags
top news
‘I give you my word, will take you home ’: Uddhav Thackeray to migrants
‘I give you my word, will take you home ’: Uddhav Thackeray to migrants
‘Where’s your dignity now?’: Prashant Kishor asks Nitish Kumar on Kota row
‘Where’s your dignity now?’: Prashant Kishor asks Nitish Kumar on Kota row
India takes up collapse of Kartarpur gurudwara domes with Pakistan
India takes up collapse of Kartarpur gurudwara domes with Pakistan
LIVE: 160,000 people have died due to Covid-19 globally
LIVE: 160,000 people have died due to Covid-19 globally
From a Twitter handle, the story of Pakistan’s new terror group for Kashmir
From a Twitter handle, the story of Pakistan’s new terror group for Kashmir
Covid-19 lockdown relaxation: Full list of activities allowed from Monday
Covid-19 lockdown relaxation: Full list of activities allowed from Monday
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
Covid-19 | ‘If they were knowingly responsible...’: Trump warns China of consequences
Covid-19 | ‘If they were knowingly responsible...’: Trump warns China of consequences
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news