Maharashtra under central rule, backroom talks for new alliances continue

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 22:08 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday placed Maharashtra under central rule, but that did not deter the parties from still trying to stitch up alliances and stake claim to power. The state Assembly has been placed under suspended animation as no party could drum up the numbers required to have a crack at government formation.

Based on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s recommendation that “the government of the state of Maharashtra cannot be carried on in accordance with the constitution”, the Centre recommended President’s rule.

Here’s a look at the top developments:

1. On Tuesday, the Shiv Sena, moved the Supreme Court against the Governor giving the party only 24 hours to form the government. The party has said it will move the Supreme Court against the presidential order too. The Shiv Sena, which had teamed up with the Bharatiya Janata Party for last month’s assembly elections, walked out of the alliance after the BJP turned down its demands that it should share the chief minister’s post.

2. The Congress and NCP said on Tuesday evening that they had not yet taken any decision about supporting the Shiv Sena to form a stable government in the state.

3.The Shiv Sena’s attempts to form a government with rivals NCP and the Congress did not work out on Monday after the Congress took a step back despite being interested initially. According to reports, the Congress hesitated after party chief Sonia Gandhi and Sharad Pawar spoke to each other.

4. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), blamed Shiv Sena for imposition of President’s Rule in the state after a fortnight-long political impasse. “Imposition of President’s Rule is an insult to the mandate of the people and this has happened because of the stubbornness of some people who disrespected that mandate. We are keeping a close watch on the evolving political situation,” senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar told reporters after attending a BJP core committee meeting on Tuesday.

5. BJP Legislature Party leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the state will soon get a stable government even though he termed the imposition of President’s Rule “unfortunate”. “Despite a clear mandate, a government could not be formed and President’s Rule had to be imposed. This is extremely unfortunate. I hope the state gets a stable government soon,” Fadnavis said in a statement.

6. NCP president Sharad Pawar, at a joint press conference with Congress leaders deputed by Sonia Gandhi to hold talks with him, said the two parties will discuss and evolve a consensus on what should be the policies and programmes if the Shiv Sena was to be supported.

7.Shiv Sena boss Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday responded to the presidential order imposing Maharashtra under central rule with a sharp dig at Raj Bhavan. “We asked him for 48 hours. He gave us six months,” Uddhav Thackeray told a media conference in Mumbai.

8. The Governor, in his report, said that the NCP on Tuesday morning had conveyed to him that the party needed three more days to gather requisite support. It was following this communication that the governor recommended President’s Rule in the state.

9. The Congress party has hit out at the Maharashtra Governor’s decision with chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala saying he had not only played a “cruel joke” on democracy, but had also trampled upon constitutional practices with certain actions. He also questioned the Maharashtra governor for the “arbitrary” allotment of time to the NCP, Shiv Sena and the BJP to prove support for government formation.

10. Veteran Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who will represent the Shiv Sena in the Supreme Court, has said that the Maharashtra Governor is working on the directions of the BJP-led central government and alleged that President’s rule has been imposed to facilitate horse-trading.