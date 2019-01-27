Maharashtra ward boy held for filming woman undressing for MRI scan

A ward boy of a reputed hospital in Pune was arrested for allegedly filming a woman changing her clothes for an MRI procedure, police said Sunday.

Police said Lakesh Lahu Uttekar (25) was caught after the woman Saturday night found a mobile phone in the changing room and found a clip in it of her undressing.

“The woman was admitted in the hospital on January 23 for abdominal pain and she was advised to undergo an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scan on Saturday. The ward boy asked her to change in a room other than the one designated for the purpose,” a Koregaon Park police station official said.

The woman found a phone in the room and alerted her husband, and on checking the device the couple found a clip of her undressing, the official said.

A complaint was filed at Koregaon Park police station and Uttekar was held after he gave vague answers during the probe, the official added.

He has been charged under section 354 (watching or capturing the image of a woman engaging in a private act in circumstances where she would usually have the expectation of not being observed) of the Indian Penal Code.

