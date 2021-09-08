Maharashtra woman dies en route hospital after landslide blocks road

A woman died on her way to the hospital on Wednesday in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district after landslides triggered by heavy rainfall blocked roads, news agency PTI reported quoting police. The woman, reported to be in her 50s, was being carried by her husband on his shoulders after he couldn't find any medium of transport due to the road blockade.

The woman, identified as Shildibai Padvi, a resident of Chandsaili village in the tribal-dominated Nandurbar district, was unwell for the past few days. On Wednesday morning, Padvi complained of stomach ache following which her husband decided to take her to a nearby government-run hospital.

However, the road connecting the town was blocked due to a landslide at the Chandsaili Ghat after heavy rainfall lashed the district. But, Padvi's husband held his wife on his shoulder and walked barefoot in a desperate attempt to reach the medical facility.

He could barely walk some distance before Padvi collapsed, news agency PTI reported, citing a local official. After getting information about the incident, officials from the district administration, local police and a disaster management team rushed to the spot and started removing the landslide debris from the road.

One side of the road was opened for traffic by afternoon.

Parts of Maharashtra were hit by incessant rainfall over the past 24 hours, leading to severe waterlogging and landslides in some areas, including at Salav in Murud taluka in the coastal Raigad district.

Meanwhile, the weather department issued a red alert for the state. A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials have been kept on stand-by as a precautionary measure.

