IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Maharashtra’s Amravati to go under week-long lockdown from today
Amravati, which is in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, is reporting the highest number of Covid-19 cases across the state. (AP)
Amravati, which is in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, is reporting the highest number of Covid-19 cases across the state. (AP)
india news

Maharashtra’s Amravati to go under week-long lockdown from today

Amravati’s guardian minister Yashomati Thakur said the lockdown will be in force till 8am on March 1, which she said was essential to control the recent spike in cases.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:38 AM IST

Authorities in Maharashtra’s Amravati will place the district under a week-long lockdown from 8pm on Monday and enforce restrictions in Akola, Washim, Buldhana and Yavatmal amid a rise in the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the region and the state. Amravati’s guardian minister Yashomati Thakur said the lockdown will be in force till 8am on March 1, which she said was essential to control the recent spike in cases.

Also read | Second Covid-19 wave nearing, lockdown decision in citizens’ hands: Uddhav

“During the lockdown, all shops, except those dealing in essential commodities, will remain shut along with the government and private educational institutions, private coaching classes, training schools. People can buy items of daily need from 9am to 5pm," the minister said on Sunday.

Thakur also said that cinema theatres, gymnasiums, swimming pools and parks will remain shut and gatherings for entertainment, educational, cultural, religious purposes etc will not be permitted. She said that industries, which have been given permission earlier, will continue to operate and government offices and banks will work with 15 per cent staff or a minimum of 15 people. "Hotels and restaurants will sell only parcels while goods transport will continue unrestricted during the February 22-March 1 lockdown," she said.

Also watch: Amaravati under 1-week lockdown from Feb 22

The number of beds for Covid-19 treatment will be increased from 1,400 to 1,600 in the city and strict restrictions will be enforced in nine containment zones declared by the Amravati civic body, Thakur said.

Amravati, which is in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, is reporting the highest number of Covid-19 cases across the state. Amravati, including the district and the city, reported 926 cases on Sunday and 1,055 cases were recorded in the district on Saturday. The district has reported 7,470 Covid-19 cases and 43 related deaths since February 1.

Also read | Vidarbha reports highest number of Covid-19 cases

Divisional commissioner Piyush Singh announced certain restrictions in Amravati, Akola, Washim, Buldhana and Yavatmal after the tally rose by 709 cases on Sunday. Singh has said that the restrictions in other districts of the division will be for 36 hours, barring Amravati and Achalpur.

Educational offices, non-teaching staff, research staff and scientists will be permitted for e-information, evaluation of answer sheets and result declaration work only, district collector Shailesh Naval said. Naval also said that restrictions on the number of passengers in different types of vehicles have been put in place and inter-district bus transport will operate at 50 per cent capacity with passengers compulsorily maintaining social distancing and wearing masks. "All concessions given under the 'Mission Begin Again' stand cancelled till 8am of March 1," Naval said.

Maharashtra's chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said daily cases in the state had risen to almost 7,000 from about 2,000 earlier this month, demanding stricter measures from Monday to control the spread of the virus in four districts of the state. "The second wave has been knocking on our door. Whether it has come or not will be confirmed in next eight to 15 days," he said in a televised address, adding that restrictions could be widened beyond those four districts if necessary.

Thackeray o religious, social and political gatherings will be prohibited in the state from Monday and asking people to follow "Covid-appropriate" behaviour and safety norms.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
india news

Supreme Court to hear Amazon’s plea to stall Future-Reliance deal today

By Utkarsh Anand
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:02 AM IST
The US retail giant is also banking on the October 25, 2020 Emergency Arbitrator order passed by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre that had restrained FRL from going ahead with the deal with Reliance Retail
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amravati, which is in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, is reporting the highest number of Covid-19 cases across the state. (AP)
Amravati, which is in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, is reporting the highest number of Covid-19 cases across the state. (AP)
india news

Maharashtra’s Amravati to go under week-long lockdown from today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:38 AM IST
Amravati’s guardian minister Yashomati Thakur said the lockdown will be in force till 8am on March 1, which she said was essential to control the recent spike in cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police personnel stand guard as CBI officials (not in picture) investigate the case in Hathras on October 13, 2020. (File photo)
Police personnel stand guard as CBI officials (not in picture) investigate the case in Hathras on October 13, 2020. (File photo)
india news

Hathras gangrape case: CBI files status report before high court

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:23 AM IST
On September 14 last year, a 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four persons in Hathras district when she had gone to the fields. She was referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital in an extremely critical condition where she died two weeks later on September 29
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers demonstrating and raising slogans at the Ghazipur border protest site as the agitation against new farm laws continues, in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
Farmers demonstrating and raising slogans at the Ghazipur border protest site as the agitation against new farm laws continues, in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Farm laws protests LIVE: Tikait to hold Mahapanchayat at 2 states today

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:49 AM IST
  • Tikait, Priyanka Gandhi and Kejriwal have all turned their sights towards farmer communities in a bid to corner the government.
READ FULL STORY
Indian women wearing face masks as precaution against COVID-19, stand in queue to cast their vote for local body elections in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)(AP)
Indian women wearing face masks as precaution against COVID-19, stand in queue to cast their vote for local body elections in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)(AP)
india news

India’s Covid-19 tally over 11 million, death toll at 156,385

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:03 AM IST
There were 14,199 new Covid-19 cases and 83 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the health ministry dashboard showed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy (right) at legislative assembly (ANI)
Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy (right) at legislative assembly (ANI)
india news

Puducherry Floor Test LIVE: Only those elected should govern, says Narayanasamy

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:03 AM IST
Puducherry Floor Test LIVE: New L-G Tamilisai Soundararajan last week ordered floor test for Feb 22, by 5pm.
READ FULL STORY
Demonstrators raising slogans at the Ghazipur border protest site in New Delhi. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
Demonstrators raising slogans at the Ghazipur border protest site in New Delhi. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
india news

Farmers’ protest: RSS starts outreach programme in Punjab

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:24 AM IST
At meetings with local leaders, Sangh functionaries have underlined the need to differentiate between the pro-farmer groups and individuals and organisations known to support the Khalistan movement
READ FULL STORY
Close
There are 17 stations on the Banihal to Baramulla route. (File photo)
There are 17 stations on the Banihal to Baramulla route. (File photo)
india news

11 months on, train services within Kashmir resume today

By Ashiq Hussain
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:19 AM IST
There will be two trips to begin with. The train will leave from Baramulla at 9.10am and then from Banihal at 11.25am
READ FULL STORY
Close
Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy (File Photo)(Agency File Phot)
Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy (File Photo)(Agency File Phot)
india news

Puducherry floor test today: A timeline of the crisis

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:04 AM IST
The ruling Congress-led coalition teeters on the edge in the poll-bound Union territory of Puducherry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
At least 20 traffic heavy stretches across Delhi may soon get “location-specific” decongestion plans to reduce traffic jams and facilitate smooth vehicular movement, officials from Delhi Traffic Police said.(HT File PHOTO)
At least 20 traffic heavy stretches across Delhi may soon get “location-specific” decongestion plans to reduce traffic jams and facilitate smooth vehicular movement, officials from Delhi Traffic Police said.(HT File PHOTO)
india news

New updates from HT: Key Delhi borders remain shut, traffic diverted

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:58 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People walk on a snow-covered road at Ahlan village in South Kashmir. (File photo)
People walk on a snow-covered road at Ahlan village in South Kashmir. (File photo)
india news

Light rain, snow likely over J&K, Himachal and Uttarakhand

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:46 AM IST
Thunderstorms or lightning are also likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad during the next five days, said IMD
READ FULL STORY
Close
Military disengagement near Pangong in Ladakh. (AFP)
Military disengagement near Pangong in Ladakh. (AFP)
india news

India-China disengagement: ITBP to continue patrolling in non-friction points

By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:25 AM IST
As part of the agreement on disengagement, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army moved its forces to the east of Finger 8 on the north bank, and the Indian Army to its base near Finger 3
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian airports saw 15.79 mn passengers in December.ht(MINT_PRINT)
Indian airports saw 15.79 mn passengers in December.ht(MINT_PRINT)
india news

Travelling to India? Here are do’s, don’ts for international arrivals from today

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:13 AM IST
The central government has also allowed states to consider additional requirements with regards to testing, quarantine and isolation for international travellers as per their risk assessment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
J&amp;K bank's message was meant to celebrate lingual diversity.(ANI Twitter)
J&K bank's message was meant to celebrate lingual diversity.(ANI Twitter)
india news

J&K Bank skips local dialects in diversity message on International language Day

By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:01 AM IST
  • The absence of local languages of the Union Territory including Kashmiri, Dogri, Pahari and Gojari prompted criticism from the netizens.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has said the floor test will be done by 5pm and that the voting shall take place by show of hands. (HT File Photo)
Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has said the floor test will be done by 5pm and that the voting shall take place by show of hands. (HT File Photo)
india news

Puducherry floor test today: Numbers, process and more

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:59 AM IST
Puducherry assembly now has seven vacancies, resulting in an effective strength of 26. The simple majority figure is 14 after Sunday’s resignations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP