Mahashivratri rush begins at dawn in Prayagraj, 10 lakh devotees throng Sangam ghats | Watch

Pilgrims began arriving early in the morning, filling the ghats as chants and prayers echoed along the banks, reported news agency ANI. The last bathing day of the mela traditionally draws a huge crowd, and this year was no different.

An estimated 10 lakh devotees reportedly took a holy dip at the Sangam ghats in Prayagraj on Sunday on the occasion of Mahashivaratri, marking the final ‘snan parv’ of the annual Magh Mela.

Magh Mela officer Rishi Raj said the turnout had been significant since dawn. “Today is the last ‘snan parv’ of the Magh Mela, and devotees are coming in large numbers to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mahashivratri 2026. 10 lakh devotees have already taken a holy dip so far. The administration has made proper arrangements,” he told news agency ANI.

Officials said arrangements were made to manage crowd movement, ensure safety at the ghats, and maintain order during the final bathing ritual of the month-long religious gathering.

With the surge in footfall, authorities put elaborate security measures in place across the mela area. Uttar Pradesh ATS mobile patrol squads were deployed and seen actively monitoring the grounds as pilgrims continued to pour in throughout the day.

The fervour was not limited to Prayagraj. In Varanasi, long queues were seen outside the Kashi Vishwanath Temple as devotees waited patiently to offer prayers on the auspicious day.

Similar scenes played out in other parts of the country. Aarti ceremonies were performed at the Mini Somnath Temple in Ahmedabad, the Aap Shambhu Mahadev Temple in Reasi, and the Nageshwarnath Temple in Ayodhya. Devotees offered prayers with deep reverence, many observing fasts and participating in night-long vigils.

Mahashivaratri 2026 Mahashivratri is celebrated across India to mark the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati’s home by a procession of gods, goddesses, animals and demons. The Shiva-Shakti union is regarded as a symbol of love, strength and togetherness.

The festival, observed with devotion and enthusiasm nationwide, concludes the Magh Mela in Prayagraj.