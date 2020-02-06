‘Ram Janmabhoomi issue would have remained unsolved if...’: PM jabs Congress

india

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 13:48 IST

In his reply to the motion of thanks on the President’s Address in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said, “Mahatma Gandhi may be trailer for you, he is life for us.”

“The Honourable President has highlighted the vision for a New India. His address comes at a time when we enter the third decade of the century. Rashtrapati Ji’s address instills a spirit of hope and it presents a roadmap for taking the nation ahead in the times to come,” the Prime Minister said.

Here are the highlights from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech

>> The people of India have not only changed the Sarkar. They want the Sarokar to be changed as well. If we had worked according to the old ways and thought processes, Article 370 would never have been history. Muslim women would have kept suffering due to Triple Talaq. If we worked as per the old ways, Ram Janmabhoomi issue would have remained unsolved. Kartarpur Sahib corridor would not be a reality. There would be no India-Bangladesh land agreement.

>> Pressing that India can no longer wait for problems to remain unsolved, Modi said his government’s aims are “speed and scale, determination and decisiveness, and sensitivity and solutions.”

>>India can no longer wait for problems to remain unsolved. And, rightfully so. That is why, our aim is: Speed and scale. Determination and decisiveness. Sensitivity and solutions

>> For years, distance became a reason to ignore the Northeast region. Things have changed now. The Northeast is becoming a growth engine. Great work has been done in so many sectors.

>>The issue of higher MSP was pending for decades. We had the honour of solving this long-standing demand. The same applies to crop insurance and irrigation related schemes. The agriculture budget has risen 5 times during our Government’s tenure. PM-KISAN Samman Yojana is transforming the lives of many farmers. Several farmers have benefitted due to this. In this scheme there are no middlemen and no extra file-work.

>>We have kept the fiscal deficit in check. Price rise is also under check and there is macro-economic stability.

>>Our vision is: Greater investment. Better infrastructure. Increased value addition. Maximum job creation. Stand up India, Start up India and Mudra initiatives are adding prosperity in the lives of many. Substantial number of the Mudra beneficiaries are women.

>>Next-generation infrastructure will drive India’s progress. In the earlier days, infrastructure creation brought “economic opportunities” for a select few. Not any more. We have made this sector transparent and are working to boost connectivity.