Mahua Moitra faints, Rahul Gandhi detained at high-drama 'vote chori' protest

A protest march by INDIA bloc MPs to the Election Commission’s office in the capital on Monday saw high drama, with Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra fainting midway and being attended to by party colleagues. TMC MP Mahua Moitra and other opposition MPs hold a protest against Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar at Parliament premises during the monsoon session, in New Delhi.(ANI)

TMC MP Derek O'Brien told media that Mahua fainted during the protest. Another party leader, Sagarika Ghose, shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) which showed Mahua being attended to by TMC leaders.

The Opposition MPs, led by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, began their march from Parliament’s Makar Dwar to Nirvachan Sadan, accusing the poll body of ignoring “voter theft” during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and raising slogans of “vote chor.” The demonstration also targeted the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar, which leaders alleged was being used to manipulate the voter list.

Delhi Police stopped the MPs, saying no permission had been sought for the protest. Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi countered that such permission was “never” granted, accusing the police of acting on government directions.

Samajwadi Party’s Dimple Yadav alleged booth capturing in recent Uttar Pradesh bypolls, while RJD’s Manoj Jha called the SIR a “fraud” and accused the EC of withholding data despite Supreme Court orders. Congress MP Pramod Tiwari likened the march to Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi March, saying it was aimed at “saving democracy.”

Despite police barricades, Opposition leaders vowed to press ahead with their demand for electoral accountability.