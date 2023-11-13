Mahua Moitra gets new role in TMC amid ‘cash for query’ probe by Lok Sabha ethics panel

The Trinamool Congress on Monday appointed Mahua Moitra as the district president of Krishnanagar, the constituency she represents in the Lok Sabha. The new role for Moitra comes at a time when the Lok Sabha ethics panel adopted the report recommending her expulsion in the ‘cash for query’ case.



“Thank you @MamataOfficial and @AITCofficial for appointing me District President of Krishnanagar (Nadia North) . Will always work with the party for the people of Krishnanagar”, Moitra posted on social media platform X. TMC MP Mahua Moitra is accused of sharing her parliament portal login credentials with a businessman. (HT_PRINT)

The 500-page report submitted by the Lok Sabha ethics panel is based on its investigation into the allegations against Moitra, who is accused of sharing her Parliament portal login credentials with a businessman, an act amounting to unethical conduct as per the panel.



The ethics committee report will be tabled in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session on December 4. According to officials aware of the matter, the government will move a motion in the House on the same day to expel Moitra.

Terming the allegations baseless, Moitra in an interview to PTI alleged a nexus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Adani Group was behind the ethics panel report.



"In the 500 page report, there was no mention of cash, because there isn't any. Basically, everything is about not questioning. The Modi-Adani nexus is running the government, and because of this, the issue is how not to question... They are in panic. Adani did a coal scam. In any country, this would have brought down the government. Modi in his heart knows this. So they are desperate to keep this hidden as long as possible," Moitra had said.

"We are one of the few people who are bringing this up. The entire idea is to shut them up, try and put them in jail, do whatever, keep everything quiet till January 22 when Ram Mandir will come... and the BJP will be riding high again. So this is part of the plan," she added.

