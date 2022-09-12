Mahua Moitra praises Kunal Kamra for ‘dare letter’. Then a literacy jibe at VHP

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra praised comedian Kunal Kamra for his sharp rebuttal to the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), the right-wing organization that forced organizers in Gurugram to cancel the stand-up comic's show. In an open letter to VHP, Kamra dared the outfit to show any video of him insulting the “Hindu culture” saying he “only takes dig at the government.”

“If you are a government pet then you may feel bad. Where did the Hindu thing come from in this?” he wrote.

Kamra also dropped Vishva (world) from the outfit's name because he does not believe that the “Hindus of this world have given you the contract of their religion.” (Also Read | Kunal Kamra has a 10-mark UPSC question as his show gets cancelled over threats)

He then challenged VHP to condemn Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse by sending him in writing “Godse murdabad”. Known for criticising the BJP-led NDA government over several issues, the stand-up comic proclaimed himself as "a bigger Hindu" than the VHP as he doesn't earn his living by fear-mongering and issuing threats.

“I chant 'Jai Shri Sita-Ram' and 'Jai Radha Krishna' loudly and with pride. If you really are the children of India, write and send (messages of) 'Godse Murdabad'. If you don't, you will be perceived as anti-Hindu and supporters of terrorism.”

"Don't tell me you consider Godse as God? If that is true, keep getting my shows cancelled in the future too. I'll just be happy to have emerged a bigger Hindu than you in this test. Whatever I'll do, I'll eat my hard-earned bread as I'm a bigger Hindu than you. I feel it is a sin to live on scraps by threatening someone and spreading fear," Kamra wrote in Hindi, tagging the official Twitter handle of the VHP.

To this, Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra said, “Good one Kunal. Let’s hope at least some of them can read…”

