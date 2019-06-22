Main accused in sacrilege case murdered in Punjab jail

A follower of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect accused in a case of sacrilege was killed on Saturday by two Sikh inmates of the Nabha maximum security jail in Patiala where he had been imprisoned, the police said.

Mohinderpal Bittu, a state committee member of the Dera Sacha Sauda, was murdered by Mohinder Singh and Gursewak Singh, who used a sharpened iron rod and a brick to attack him when he emerged from his barrack in the jail, the police said.He was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police registered a first information report against the two inmates and sounded a security alert in areas where the Dera wields influence, concerned over the possibility of violent protests.

“It was negligence on the part of the jail administration. Mohinderpal came out of his barrack and he was attacked. I have suspended the jail superintendent,” jail minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said, adding that he had suspended the jail superintendent, and called for a magisterial probe and a departmental inquiry to fix responsibility for the negligence.

Bittu was the main accused in Bargari sacrilege case and arrested by a special investigation team (SIT) in June 2018. He was considered to be close to Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who in jail serving a life term for the murder of a journalist and a 20-year sentence for the rape of two female followers.

SIT, probing the three-year-old sacrilege incidents in Burj Jawahar Singh Wala and Bargari, has named Bittu as the main conspirator.

SIT has claimed that he stole a copy of the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book, from a from a Gurdwara, strew pages from it on the streets and threw the book into a drain, sparking outrage among the Sikh community

He was apparently angry against the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee and Sikh hardliners for locking horns with Ram Rahim Singh and opposing the release of his movie Messenger of God.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 23:15 IST