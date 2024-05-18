 Maitri Setu, Agartala-Akhaura rail link to be made operational soon: Tripura CM | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Maitri Setu, Agartala-Akhaura rail link to be made operational soon: Tripura CM

PTI |
May 18, 2024 12:11 PM IST

Agartala, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said the Maitri Setu in South Tripura and Agartala-Akhaura rail link will become operational very soon.

The Matri Setu built over river Feni connecting South Tripura's Sabroom with Bangladesh's Ramgarh was jointly inaugurated on March 9, 2021 and Agartala- Nischintapur was inaugurated on November 1, 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

But both connectivity facilities are yet to be made operational.

"Election is almost over, and a new government will be formed. Under the leadership of PM Modi, who has always emphasized the Act East Policy and provided us with the HIRA model, the Maitri Setu will become operational soon", the chief minister told reporters on Friday.

"The trial in Agartala-Akhaura railway link has already been completed, and it will also be made operational soon," Saha said, adding that many investors are coming to the northeastern state to invest.

"The future of Tripura is bright. After the rail connectivity is established, we will be able to reach Kolkata in a short period," he said.

Anil Kumar Khandelwal, Member Infrastructure, Railway Board inspected Nischintapur railyard on May 15 to check the ongoing work.

"The construction work in Agartala-Akhaura railway project has almost been completed. Now, the train service will be made operational after discussion between both sides," he said.

Land Ports Authority of India Manager, Agartala, Debasish Nandi on Saturday told PTI, "We are ready to open the Maitri Setu by introducing passenger movement in the first phase. All necessary facilities including immigration have been put in place at Sabroom Land Custom Station . The goods movement can be flagged off later. The final date of the beginning of passenger movement will be taken by Delhi and Dhaka."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

India News / Maitri Setu, Agartala-Akhaura rail link to be made operational soon: Tripura CM

