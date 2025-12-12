'Majdoor aapke sath khada': PM Modi's big boost to NDA MPs from Uttar Pradesh

In a big boost to NDA MPs from Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly assured them full support during a meeting in his parliament chamber. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for a meeting at the Parliament Library Building.(ANI)

According to news agency ANI, the meeting concluded on a highly positive and encouraging note and PM Modi said to the MPs: "Ye majdoor aapke sath khada, aap bas kaam kariye (This labourer is standing with you, just keep working)."

With the Winter Session of Parliament ongoing, PM Modi has been holding daily meetings with NDA MPs from different states. He reportedly advised MPs to continue their work efficiently and ensure that it reaches the public.

He also called for attention on use of technology in improving work, a more active social media presence for better public outreach and an enhanced communication system.

During the meeting with the NDA MPs from UP, PM Modi reportedly also drew parallels between the workings of the ruling government and the Opposition.

He took a dig at Congress saying the party merely makes promises and begins showcasing activity only when elections approach. In contrast, he said, the government works consistently yet its schemes do not reach the public so effectively.

The key meeting at PM Modi's Parliament chamber came a day after he hosted several NDA MPs for dinner at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence, and heaped praise on the alliance for a shared commitment to good governance, national development and regional aspirations.

"Was a delight to have hosted NDA MPs for dinner at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg this evening. The NDA family represents a shared commitment to good governance, national development and regional aspirations. Together, we will continue working to strengthen our nation's development journey in the years ahead," PM Modi posted on X.

The dinner came weeks after the NDA registered a landslide victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, in which the coalition secured 202 seats in the 243-member state assembly.

Among the alliance partners, BJP won 89 seats, JD(U) 85, LJP (Ram Vilas) 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha four.