‘Make no mistake…’: Himanta Sarma hits out at Pawan Khera for remarks on PM Modi

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has slammed Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera for allegedly mocking the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that of his father in connection with the Adani-Hindenburg row. Sarma claimed the country will not forgive “these horrible remarks of Congressmen".

“Make no mistake- pathetic remarks by courtier Pawan Khera on PM’s father have blessings of the top levels of Congress, which is full of entitlement and disdain against a person of humble origins being PM. India will not forget or forgive these horrible remarks of Congressmen,” Sarma tweeted on Monday.

Sarma's criticism came even as the Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday registered a case against Khera following a complaint by city-based BJP leader Mukesh Sharma who alleged that the Congress leader “intentionally made fun” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late father. The case was registered at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 500 (defamation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the IPC, a police official said.

Earlier, Union home minister Amit Shah said the people will reply to the language used by Congress leaders through the ballot box.

“The Congress won't be visible even when searching using binoculars in 2024 general elections,” Shah said.

Addressing a press conference on February 17, Khera said when a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) could be set up by former prime ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, "what is the problem of Narendra Gautamdas, sorry....Narendra Damodardas Modi".

He is seen in the video asking if the PM's name has “Gautamdas” or Damodardas and is told the correct name.

"Name is Damodardas but deeds are of Gautamdas," Khera said. With a furore over his remarks, Khera later said in a tweet that he got confused.

"I genuinely got confused whether it is Damodardas or Gautam Das...," Khera had said in his tweet on February 17.

BJP leader Amit Malviya hit out at Khera on Monday and said in a tweet that Congress has repeatedly targeted Modi for his humble origins and now they haven't even spared his dead father.

(With inputs from agencies)

