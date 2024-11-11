‘Make Wayanad best tourist destination’: Rahul Gandhi's challenge to ‘little sister' Priyanka Vadra

On the final day of campaigning for Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, ex-Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday threw a ‘challenge’ to his ‘little sister’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress candidate. Wayanad, Nov 11 (ANI): Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a roadshow in support of party candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha by-elections, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad on Monday. (ANI Photo)

“Priyanka Gandhi ji is the MP candidate. She is also my little sister, so I have the right to complain about her to the people of Wayanad,” Gandhi, who now represents Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli in the Lok Sabha, said at a poll rally in Sultan Bathery, two days before the polling.

Gandhi also said Wayanad ‘owns a huge place in my heart,’ and stated he would ‘help everyone here at anytime.’

Then, he revealed the ‘challenge’ for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

“I would also like to challenge my sister to make Wayanad the best tourist destination. When people think of Kerala, the first destination should be Wayanad. This will benefit the people of Wayanad and its economy, and the world will get to know its beauty,” the ex-Congress chief remarked.

In July, the Kerala district was hit by landslides that claimed more than 200 lives.

The Wayanad by-election was necessitated as Rahul Gandhi chose to keep the Raebareli constituency after winning both seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

The 54-year-old politician had won Wayanad five years ago, when he was defeated by BJP's Smriti Irani from the Congress' bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, a seat that he had held since 2004.

The grand old party reclaimed Amethi this year as its candidate KL Sharma defeated Irani.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, contesting her maiden election, will be up against CPI's Sathyan Mokeri and Navya Haridas of the BJP. The counting is scheduled for November 23.