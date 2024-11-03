'Bored of him': Rahul Gandhi takes swipe at PM Narendra Modi in Wayanad

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who was in Kerala's Wayanad on Sunday to campaign for his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, said that he wouldn't dwell on Prime Minister Narendra Modi because "we are bored of him". Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Wayanad. (ANI)

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the Congress party's candidate in Wayanad. The Kerala seat was vacated in June by Rahul Gandhi, who chose to retain the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency.

Addressing a gathering, Rahul Gandhi pointed out that Priyanka Gandhi had spoken about PM Modi already.

"And, anyway, she has already mentioned Mr. Modi and we are all bored of him... then why mention him twice," Rahul Gandhi said during the meeting.

Priyanka Gandhi had accused PM Modi of favouring big businesses over the well-being of the people of the country.

Rahul Gandhi said he would speak to the people of Wayanad as he spoke to his family.

"In this meeting, I have a choice in front of me to either give a political message or a speech I would give to my family members. I would rather speak to you like I speak to my family. I would like to give a speech more about the candidate herself," Rahul Gandhi said.

"My sister has always been a campaigner. She never stood for election. That should tell you something about her character," Gandhi added.

Sharing their memories of childhood, Rahul Gandhi said he would compete with his sister on who would take better photographs from the camera their father had gifted them.

"I still don't remember who won the competition.. ok.. she (Priyanka ) is now saying that I won," he added.

He said Priyanka had travelled a long distance from the little girl who used to take photographs.

"She understands that the beauty is that everyone has millions and millions of labels, every single person is unique, everything is unique - someone might see weakness, she'll see strength - that is my sister," the Leader of Opposition said.

Rahul Gandhi also said that Priyanka can do more roles than him.

Last month, Rahul Gandhi said that Priyanka Gandhi took care of their mother, Sonia Gandhi, after the tragic death of their father, Rajiv Gandhi. She was just 17 years old at that time, he added.

Voting in Wayanad will be held on November 13.

With inputs from PTI