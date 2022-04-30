Making efforts for youngsters of ordinary families to be entrepreneurs: PM Modi

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the government is making efforts to ensure that youngsters from ordinary families can aspire and become entrepreneurs.

The Prime Minister was speaking via video conferencing on Friday at the inaugural ceremony at the Global Patidar Business Summit (GPBS), held by Sardardham, an organisation set up by members of the Patidar community.

Recalling the words of Sardar Patel PM Modi said that India does not lack wealth and we have to only use our minds and resources to use this wealth in the best possible way.

“Today India has so much. We just have to boost our self-confidence, our spirit of self-reliance. This confidence will come only when there is participation of everyone in development,” he said.

The Summit is organised every two years. The first two Summits were held in Gandhinagar in 2018 and 2020, and the current Summit is underway in Surat. The main theme of GPBS 2022 is “Aatmanirbhar Community to Aatmanirbhar Gujarat and India”. The three-day summit aims to bring together small, medium and large enterprises within the community; nurture and support new entrepreneurs and provide training and employment assistance to the educated youth.

“From the last eight years, it has been the constant effort of the government through its policies and action to create such an environment in the country that even the youth of ordinary family become entrepreneurs,” PM said.

The Prime Minister said that schemes like Mudra Yojna are giving strength to those people to get into business who never dreamed about doing so. Similarly, Start Up India is helping in realisation of innovation, talent and dreams of Unicorn which appeared out of reach earlier.

The Production Linked Incentive (PLI), said the Prime Minister, is infusing new energy in the traditional sectors and creating new possibilities in new sectors. He said despite the challenges of pandemic, the MSME sector of the country advanced rapidly. With massive financial support, lakhs of people employed in the sector were protected and now this sector is creating many new avenues of employment. PM-SVANIDHI scheme has associated street vendors in the growth story by giving them access to formal banking and finance. The scheme has been extended till December 2024 recently, he said.

The Prime Minister said that every small and big business is contributing to the national progress and this spirit of Sabka Prayas is becoming strength of the New India in the Amrit Kaal. He expressed happiness that the Summit this year is discussing this aspect in detail.

Shifting to Gujarati, the Prime Minister asked the community to create groups consisting of both experienced and young members to work on issues of national interest and document ideas, global good practices and government policies and their analysis can also be undertaken. He said subjects like fintech, skill development, financial inclusion can be taken for suggesting intervention in government and in academia. Similarly, the National Education Policy can be taken up for exploration of best way of total implementation and suggesting useful intervention at every level.

The Prime Minister also asked the summit to explore ways of modernising agriculture and bringing investment in agriculture.

He suggested that teams be created to study the land use of Gujarat for suggesting new ways of agriculture and new crops. He cited the example of the dairy movement in Gujarat that was conceived a few decades ago and changed the economic landscape of farmers of Gujarat.