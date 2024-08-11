Maldivian Oppn welcomes Muizzu's India policy shift, seeks apology for past ‘actions, lies’

The Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), the archipelago's main opposition party, has welcomed President Mohammad Muizzu-led government's "sudden recalibration" of its India policy, affirming that India remains the Maldives’ most reliable partner in times of crisis. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Abdulla Shahid, President of Maldivian Democratic Party, in Maldives on Saturday.(Dr S Jaishankar- X)

MDP chief Abdulla Shahid, who previously served as the Maldives' foreign minister, called on the Muizzu administration to issue a public apology “for the actions, lies and irresponsible comments from its officials which have resulted in significant damage to the Maldives' foreign and economic outlook.”

“The Maldives has always been confident that India will be the first responder any time the Maldives dials an international 911,” Shahid posted on X after meeting external affairs minister S Jaishankar, who is on a three-day official visit.

He said the “current government’s initial stoking of anti-India sentiments through aggressive slogans, mockery and the branding of a time-tested friend and development partner as a regional bully, has caused a decline in the Maldives international standing, economic loss, and many other unnecessary difficulties, and challenges."

“With this in mind, the MDP welcomes the sudden recalibration of the Maldives-India policy of President Muizzu’s government, from its previous India Out policy,” Shahid said.

India-Maldives ties

President Muizzu, known for his pro-China stance, had demanded the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives, leading to tensions between the two nations. After talks between the two countries, the Indian military personnel were replaced by civilians.

On Saturday, Muizzu described India as "one of the closest allies" of the Maldives and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government for their continued support.

"The MDP hopes that this shift will not be temporary or superficial, but consistent and meaningful in the best interests of the people of the Maldives," Shahid said.

The Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean region and the overall bilateral ties, including in the areas of defence and security, witnessed an upward trajectory under the previous government led by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.