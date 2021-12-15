Malini Parthasarathy among Columbia Journalism School’s alumni award winners

Malini Parthasarathy, who is the chairperson of The Hindu Group Publishing, is among four veteran journalists who have been named by US-based Columbia Journalism School as the 2022 alumni award winners.

The other winners include Eric Marcus, founder and host of the “Making Gay History” podcast, Stuart Schear, vice-president for Communications and Marketing at American Jewish World Service, and Thomas Maier, investigative journalist at Newsday and author of several books on US history.

Parthasarathy, who is also the director for editorial strategy at The Hindu, has been a prominent political journalist for more than 30 years, writing stories and editorials on key issues in Indian politics. She spearheads The Hindu Group, which publishes a number of dailies and magazines.

She has served as the editor and executive editor of The Hindu newspaper in the past.

Wendy Lu, editor, reporter and producer at HuffPost and contributing writer at The New York Times, and Mukhtar Ibrahim, editor and executive director of Sahan Journal, jointly bagged the First Decade Award.

The 2022 awards will be presented in April at Low Memorial Library during the journalism school’s alumni weekend event in New York City.

“The extraordinary contributions of these alumni cross an array of geographic, historical and cultural landscapes. They have enriched this craft with their leadership and helped forge a path for the future of our industry,” said Dean Steve Coll.

The 2022 winners were selected by a panel of jurors comprising previous Alumni Award winners and a representative of the alumni board.

In the announcement on its website, Columbia Journalism School wrote, “Each of the winners has demonstrated the qualities valued at the J-School: curiosity, persistence, creativity and adherence to the truth.”