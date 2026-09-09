New Delhi, The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has proposed dedicated de-addiction facilities for children using or dependent on drugs or other substances, citing their distinct developmental, protection and confidentiality needs. NCPCR proposes separate child-friendly wards, beds at de-addiction centres

The draft also proposes that all schools must establish Prahari Clubs to address substance use among children.

It calls for authorities to adopt a non-punitive approach, asking schools not to suspend, expel or publicly shame any child for suspected or confirmed substance use. Such children should be treated as "children in need of care and protection", rather than as offenders, the draft said.

The proposal is part of the draft guidelines/Standard Operating Procedure titled "Prevention and Response Framework on Drugs and Substance Use Among Children" prepared by the child rights body.

"De-addiction Centres functioning under the NDDR currently provide services largely on an age-mixed basis. Given children's distinct developmental, protection and confidentiality needs, state governments should progressively reserve exclusive child-friendly wards, beds or dedicated hours within existing de-addiction centres, where district caseloads justify it," the draft said.

It further proposed that where district caseloads justify it, states should "establish stand-alone child-exclusive facilities staffed by personnel trained in child-friendly, trauma-informed care".

Until such facilities are established, children referred to age-mixed de-addiction centres should be kept segregated from adult residents or patients and accompanied by a parent, guardian or authorised functionary throughout treatment, it said.

The draft said this should be done "consistent with child protection safeguards under the JJ Act, 2015".

It also observed that children identified as using or dependent on drugs or other substances "may not be suitable for placement in the same facilities as other children in Child Care Institutions , given their specific treatment, protection and psychosocial needs".

"There is, therefore, a need to make appropriate provisions for dedicated and child-friendly de-addiction facilities," the draft said.

Every school, the draft SOP says, "needs to establish, or strengthen, a Prahari Club of student volunteers" to lead peer-level prevention activities and serve as a "safe, confidential channel" for students to report concerns.

"The Club should meet at least once a month, with activities documented and reviewed by the nodal teacher," it says.

The draft also mandates a strictly non-punitive approach towards children, listing among its do's and don'ts for functionaries, including listening to the child without judgement and reassuring them of support, maintaining confidentiality of the child's identity and case details, referring the child to the designated counsellor, medical officer or DCPU, and continuing to provide access to education and normal activities.

Functionaries should involve parents/guardians and the child in a supportive manner, document observations factually and report through the designated channel, the draft said.

They should not interrogate, search or confront the child independently, discuss the case in public forums, attempt to independently diagnose or administer treatment, suspend, expel or publicly label a child on account of suspected or confirmed substance use, shame the family or attribute blame in front of the child, or record personal opinions, assumptions or unverified information in the case file.

On the legal status of children found using drugs, the draft makes clear such a child should be treated as a "child in need of care and protection" rather than an offender, stating that a child "should not be treated as a Child in Conflict with Law merely on account of using or possessing a substance."

Such classification, it says, requires a "case-specific assessment" by the district child protection unit and police, and "should not be presumed" from the mere fact of substance use.

The draft also proposes that every child admitted to a CCI or Observation Home should be screened for substance use at admission and thereafter re-screened at least quarterly, to enable early identification of relapse or new-onset use during institutional stay.

Where relapse or new-onset use is identified, individualised counselling should be initiated immediately and where the assessment indicates a clinical need, the child should be referred to an authorised de-addiction/treatment facility.

The draft also said that "the best interests of the child should remain the paramount consideration" and the child "should not be criminalised merely on account of substance use or street situation".

Suggestions have been invited on the draft, which will be considered by the NCPCR while finalising the SOP. The NCPCR said it frames guidelines and SOPs for the effective implementation of child rights and has invited feedback on the draft by October 9, 2026.

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