Updated on Dec 07, 2022 12:28 AM IST

ByHT Correspondent

Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Government on Tuesday appointed well known classical dancer Mallika Sarabhai as the chancellor of the Kerala Kalamandalam deemed university.

Last month the government had amended rules of the university to remove Governor Arif Mohammad Khan from the post of its chancellor. Since it is a deemed to be university, norms of the University Grants Commission will not be applicable to it, said the government. The state government and the governor have been increasingly at odds over the functioning of universities for some time. Kalamandalam is dedicated to performing arts of the country.

Wednesday, December 07, 2022
