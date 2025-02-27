Mamata accuses BJP of manipulating voters' list, warns of ‘indefinite’ dharna before EC

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of enrolling “fake voters” from other states in the electoral rolls with the “help” of the Election Commission. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that her party TMC would win 215 out of 294 seats in the 2026 assembly election.

Addressing a Trinamool Congress meeting in Kolkata, Banerjee also questioned the appointment of Gyanesh Kumar as the chief election commissioner.

"How the BJP is manipulating voters' list with the blessings of Election Commission is very much clear," the TMC chief claimed.

"If I can go for 26 days hunger strike (during the anti-land acquisition movement in 2006), then we can start a movement against the Election Commission too. If needed, we can go for dharna before the Election Commission's office for an indefinite period to press for demand to correct voter rolls and remove fake electors," PTI quoted the West Bengal chief minister as saying.

‘BJP won Delhi, Maharashtra elections by enrolling fake voters’: Mamata

"In Delhi and Maharashtra, the BJP had won elections by enrolling fake voters from Haryana and Gujarat. The party will bring these fake voters from Haryana and Gujarat and try to win elections in Bengal as the BJP know that it can never win Bengal elections if polls are held in a free and fair manner," she alleged.

The TMC chief claimed that her party will identify “fake voters” who were enrolled on the voter list allegedly with the help of the BJP.

“We will not allow outsiders (BJP) to capture Bengal. What BJP has done in Delhi (assembly polls) can't be repeated in Bengal,” she said.

“We will win more than 215 seats, out of 294, in the next Bengal assembly polls, ensure BJP's tally comes down,” Banerjee told the TMC cadre.

Mamata on deportations of Indians from US

During the TMC meeting, the West Bengal CM condemned the deportation of "illegal" Indian immigrants from the United States in chains, calling it "shameful", and questioned why the Centre did not send planes to bring them back.

“Whenever elections approach, the BJP talks about infiltration, but our citizens are deported from the US in chains. Those who returned were brought back in chains. Why? It is a matter of shame for the country,” PTI quoted her as saying.