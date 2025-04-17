Menu Explore
Mamata Banerjee giving protection to ‘rioters’ for 2026 Bengal polls, says BJP

PTI |
Apr 17, 2025 10:16 PM IST

BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia said that his party stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the Hindu society and every victim's family.

The BJP on Thursday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her meeting with Muslim clerics in the state, and accused her of giving protection to “rioters” to appease the minority community with an eye on next year's state polls.

Banerjee termed the recent communal violence in Murshidabad district "pre-planned"
Banerjee termed the recent communal violence in Murshidabad district "pre-planned"(ANI)

Addressing a meeting with Muslim clerics in Kolkata on Wednesday, Banerjee termed the recent communal violence in Murshidabad district "pre-planned", accusing the Border Security Force, central agencies and the BJP of orchestrating tension by facilitating outsiders and enabling cross-border influx from Bangladesh.

"Instead of being with the victims (of communal violence), the chief minister was playing politics of appeasement and sending out a message to the rioters that they need not worry because she is with them," BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed at a press conference at the party headquarters here.

Banerjee is giving protection to the “rioters”

Banerjee is giving protection to the “rioters” in her bid to send out a “big message” to the members of "their community" with an eye on next year's Assembly elections in West Bengal, Bhatia alleged.

"The BJP stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the Hindu society and every victim's family. We will ensure that they get justice,” he added.

Bhatia also flayed Banerjee over her refusal to implement the Waqf (Amendment) Act in West Bengal, saying how can a chief minister who took oath of the Constitution say so when the said law has been passed by Parliament and notified by the Centre after President Droupadi Murmu's assent.

Bhatia's remarks came after communal clashes over the Waqf law in the Muslim-majority Murshidabad district claimed at least three lives and left several others injured last week.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Mamata Banerjee giving protection to 'rioters' for 2026 Bengal polls, says BJP
