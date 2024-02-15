 Mamata Banerjee may visit Punjab on Feb 21, to meet Kejriwal, Mann | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Mamata Banerjee may visit Punjab on Feb 21, to meet Kejriwal, Mann

Mamata Banerjee may visit Punjab on Feb 21, to meet Kejriwal, Mann

PTI |
Feb 15, 2024 09:47 AM IST

Banerjee’s meeting with top AAP leaders is considered crucial in the backdrop of forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and the formation of an opposition coalition.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may visit Punjab on February 21 and meet her Delhi and Punjab counterparts, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann respectively, an official source said on Thursday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI Photo)

The Trinamool Congress supremo is expected to offer prayers at the Golden Temple also, he said.

"The chief minister is likely to visit Punjab on February 21. During her visit, she will offer prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. There is a high possibility of her meeting, Delhi Chief Minister and Punjab Chief Minister during this visit," the senior official, told PTI.

Banerjee’s meeting with the top leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is considered crucial in the backdrop of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and the formation of an opposition coalition.

The possible visit of West Bengal chief minister to Punjab comes at a time when farmers are demanding minimum support price for their crops.

Banerjee has already extended her support to the farmers and condemned the attack on protesting farmers when they were trying to march to New Delhi.

Follow Us On