Mamata Banerjee steps up attack against Congress for second consecutive day

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee sharpened her attack against the Congress for the second consecutive day while campaigning for the Bhawanipore by-elections scheduled on September 30.

“The Congress has got frightened. They sometimes manage you (BJP). But you cannot manage Mamata Banerjee,” she said during her poll campaign in Bhawanipore on Saturday.

“TMC will work across the country. The Congress couldn’t. Only we can do it. To uproot the BJP from this country TMC alone is enough. We don’t want anyone else. If we have the public with us, we will fight, win and come back. This is my promise,” she said at a second meeting in Bhawanipore, while taking on the BJP.

This comes less than a month after Congress president Sonia Gandhi called a virtual meeting with 19 ‘like-minded’ non-BJP parties on August 20. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee attended the meeting.

On Friday, Banerjee had attacked the Congress saying that the BJP doesn’t consider them and hence no central agency went after any Congress leader other than former finance minister P Chidambaram.

The Congress, however, has lashed out saying that Congress leaders were not involved in any scam like coal and cattle smuggling and hence the need of being arrested by a central agency never arose.

This is, however, not the first time that the Congress has come under attack from the TMC despite the former not fielding any candidate against Banerjee for the Bhawanipore by-election.

Earlier this month the chief minister’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee had attacked the Congress alleging: “If the BJP thinks that the TMC will get frightened, bow down and accept defeat like the Congress and other political parties, then let me tell them that TMC will fight with renewed vigour. We will expand to all the BJP-ruled states and take them head-on. Do whatever you can.”

Then too, the Congress had objected saying that only inexperienced people talk in such a manner and beat their own drum.

“Congress never said that we will need Mamata Banerjee to fight against the BJP. The fight between the Congress and the BJP is both political and ideological. Even a few years back Mamata Banerjee was in the BJP’s ministry at the Centre. She never admitted that she had done something wrong. Nor did she say that bringing the BJP to West Bengal was her biggest fault. She is a hypocrite,” said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha.