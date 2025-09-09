Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday paid homage to legendary reformer and social thinker Panchanan Barma on his death anniversary and described him as "the soul of the Rajbanshi society" and a source of "inspiration". Mamata pays tribute to Rajbanshi leader Panchanan Barma on his death anniversary

She also underscored the state government's efforts to honour the legacy of Thakur Panchanan Barma, including the establishment of a university after his name in Cooch Behar, the inauguration of the second campus at his birthplace in Khalisamari, and the renovation of his ancestral home and its transformation into a museum and research centre.

"I offer my heartfelt respect and salutations to this legendary figure. But I believe that this great soul has no death. His thoughts and ideals have inspired people across the country in the past, continue to inspire now, and will inspire in the future as well," Banerjee wrote on X handle.

A statue of the social reformer has also been installed to commemorate his contributions, she added.

The Bengal CM emphasised her administration's broader commitment to the Rajbanshi community.

"We have recognised Rajbanshi as an official language," she noted, adding that the state has also granted official status to Kamtapuri, Santali, Kurukh, Kurmali, Nepali, Hindi, Urdu, Odia, Punjabi, and Telugu.

"Efforts are also underway to promote the Sadri language," she said.

The state has established several institutions aimed at promoting Rajbanshi culture and language, including the Rajbanshi Development Board, Rajbanshi Cultural Academy, Rajbanshi Language Academy, and Kamtapuri Language Academy, the CM said on social media.

Nearly 200 Rajbanshi schools have received government approval, Banerjee stated.

The chief minister also highlighted the formation of the 'Narayani' Battalion of the state police, headquartered in Mekhliganj, and the installation of a 15-foot bronze statue of folk hero Mahabir Chila Ray at Baburhat.

"To honour the rich cultural legacy of the Koch-Kamtapuri-Rajbanshi community, the government has designated Cooch Behar as a heritage city," she added.

Thakur Panchanan Barma was a prominent social reformer and leader of the Rajbanshi community in north Bengal.

A lawyer by profession, Barma championed education, social justice, and the uplift of marginalised communities.

