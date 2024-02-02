 Mamata slams arrest of ‘close friend’ Hemant Soren: ‘Vindictive act’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Mamata slams arrest of ‘close friend’ Hemant Soren: ‘Vindictive act by BJP-backed central agencies’

Mamata slams arrest of ‘close friend’ Hemant Soren: ‘Vindictive act by BJP-backed central agencies’

ByHT News Desk
Feb 02, 2024 01:30 PM IST

Hemant Soren is currently in judicial custody after being arrested by the ED over his alleged role in a land scam case

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday condemned the arrest of ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate, calling it a ‘vindictive act by BJP-backed central agencies'.

“I strongly condemn the unjust arrest of Shri Hemant Soren, a powerful tribal leader. The vindictive act by BJP-backed central agencies reeks of a planned conspiracy to undermine a popularly elected government,” the Trinamool Congress chief said in a post on X.

“He is a close friend of mine, and I vow to stand unwaveringly by his side, dedicated to protecting democracy in these trying times. The resilient people of Jharkhand will deliver a resounding response and emerge victorious in this crucial battle!” Banerjee added.

Soren, 48, has been sent to five-day ED custody after being arrested by the ED over his alleged role in a land scam case. He had challenged his arrest in the Supreme Court, but the apex court refused to intervene suggesting that the two-time CM move the high court.

The top court also declined to set down a deadline for the Jharkhand high court to hear and decide his petition that seeks Soren's arrest be declared unconstitutional.

The ED has accused Soren of involvement in an extensive land scam in his state Jharkhand. He is alleged to have been a key beneficiary of illicitly obtained land via fraudulent means.

A file photo of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
A file photo of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

The agency has been investigating a ‘sophisticated’ operation involving a network of brokers and businessmen who allegedly manipulated land records to create fake deeds for valuable parcels of land.

Earlier, the ED said it had recovered cash worth in excess of 36 lakh from the possession of the JMM chief along with documents linked to the ongoing investigation into the alleged acquisition of land by 'fraudulent means'.

The agency added that land parcels spanning 8.5 acres were part of the criminal proceeds that the former CM allegedly acquired

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Budget 2024 Live, Income tax Budget 2024 Livealong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On