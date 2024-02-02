Mamata slams arrest of ‘close friend’ Hemant Soren: ‘Vindictive act by BJP-backed central agencies’

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday condemned the arrest of ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate, calling it a ‘vindictive act by BJP-backed central agencies'.



“I strongly condemn the unjust arrest of Shri Hemant Soren, a powerful tribal leader. The vindictive act by BJP-backed central agencies reeks of a planned conspiracy to undermine a popularly elected government,” the Trinamool Congress chief said in a post on X.



“He is a close friend of mine, and I vow to stand unwaveringly by his side, dedicated to protecting democracy in these trying times. The resilient people of Jharkhand will deliver a resounding response and emerge victorious in this crucial battle!” Banerjee added.



Soren, 48, has been sent to five-day ED custody after being arrested by the ED over his alleged role in a land scam case. He had challenged his arrest in the Supreme Court, but the apex court refused to intervene suggesting that the two-time CM move the high court.



The top court also declined to set down a deadline for the Jharkhand high court to hear and decide his petition that seeks Soren's arrest be declared unconstitutional.



The ED has accused Soren of involvement in an extensive land scam in his state Jharkhand. He is alleged to have been a key beneficiary of illicitly obtained land via fraudulent means.

A file photo of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.