‘…Mamata-raj jaisa hota hai’: BJP on ‘horrific’ woman's flogging in Bengal; Trinamool Congress reacts

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday came down heavily on the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal over a video of a man assaulting a woman in Chopra in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur, claiming that “Sandeshkhali gave Sheikh Shahjahan and north Dinajpur gave Tajmul alias "JCB” – the accused. The man, Tajmul alias "JCB” who is allegedly a TMC leader, attacked a couple with bamboo sticks in Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

The West Bengal Police has arrested Tajmul alias JCB, who was seen in the video beating up a couple with a bunch of bamboo sticks. The incident took place following a kangaroo court decision.

BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia launched a scathing attack on the "jungle-raj" of the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal.

“It won't be wrong to say 'jungle-raj kaisa hota hai? Mamata-raj jaisa hota hai. Mamata Banerjee is worried about the protection of TMC goons. Tajmul, aka JCB, is shredding the Constitution to pieces. TMC MLA Hamidul Rehman told a journalist that some laws in Muslim countries are like this. Is Hamidul Rehman taking forward your (Mamata Banerjee) mentality?...Sandeshkhali gave Shahjahan and north Dinajpur gave Tajmul,” the BJP leader said.

Gaurav Bhatia further said it was a “shame” that Mamata Banerjee has not spoken a word on this.

"As a woman and a chief minister, she should be the first to come out and condemn this incident," Bhatia said, demanding Mamata Banerjee's resignation.

Earlier, BJP President JP Nadda said that Mamata Banerjee' state is "unsafe for women."

“A horrific video has come to light from West Bengal, reminding of the brutalities that exist only in theocracies. To make matters worse, the TMC cadre and MLAs are justifying the act. Be it Sandeshkhali, Uttar Dinajpur or many other places, Didi's West Bengal is UNSAFE for women,” JP Nadda posted on X.

Facing severe criticism, the Trinamool Congress said it has a zero-tolerance policy on such crimes and attacked BJP-ruled states and the previous CPM government in Bengal.

“The Trinamool Congress as a party and our government do not support what has happened in Chopra. Police have registered a case suo motu and arrested the main accused. The victim has been provided police security, and if anyone else is involved, he won't be spared,” said Santanu Sen of the Trinamool Congress said.

The West Bengal police on Sunday filed a suo motu case and arrested one person in connection with the video in which a person is seen beating a woman at Chopra in the Islampur area of Uttar Dinajpur district.

"Police have arrested one person who had publicly assaulted a woman. Suo motu case filed. Victim has been provided police security. Investigation proceeds," a tweet from Islampur police district read.

In the purported video, a man is seen beating a woman and another man with bamboo sticks and the incident that took place is being witnessed by a crowd of onlookers.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar slammed the "appeasement politics" of the INDIA bloc.

"Just because INDI alliance politics is built on appeasement, that mean no laws or constitutional rights to life & liberty do not apply? Appeasement politics of INDI alliance are causing them to cross every line and every law that guarantees rights to citizens All over the country, including West Bengal. Lie about protecting the constitution but do exactly the opposite?," the BJP leader posted on X.